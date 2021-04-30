The fair returns! June 23-26

“A number of kids have taken advantage in recent weeks of regional clinics and spring shows in order to keep progressing,” she said. “They’re hungry for knowledge and doing so well in their journey. I’ve always said we want blue ribbon kids before blue ribbon projects. It’s wonderful to see our older youth help the newer members and I love those connections we see. The fair is something our kids look forward to every year and it’s so much more than just an event. It’s an opportunity to learn and grow, build relationships, win and lose with grace, help others, problem solve, and be a part of the community.”