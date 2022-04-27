The Circle of Life: OES Lion King production is a COVID success story

By Jeff Poole

Editor

They say “the show must go on.”

It’s an old stage maxim that, apparently, was uttered initially in the 19th century during circus performances after an animal got loose or a performer faltered. Nevertheless, it’s a common refrain for productions of all types and intimately applicable to the recent Orange Elementary School fifth-grade performance of Disney’s “The Lion King Kids.”

As sort of a rite of passage, the school’s fifth-graders perform an iconic stage production before their schoolmates and community members. They’ve performed Cinderella, 101 Dalmatians, Seussical, Annie and, five years ago, The Lion King.

“This is the highlight of the year and the students look forward to performing starting in kindergarten,” OES Gifted and Talented teacher Sharon Mohrman noted.

In the spring of 2020, Mohrman received a $1,000 Orange County Education Foundation grant to again stage The Lion King Kids—a condensed version of the iconic Disney stage and screen performance.

But with COVID-19 upending in-person education, the traditional fifth-grade performance was put on hold. Not canceled. Not eliminated. Just delayed. After all, the show must go on—even a couple years later.

And that’s just what happened. Last week, the current fifth-graders at the school—more than 100 of them—all delivered an engaging performance of the Disney classic.

All 106 of them.

The goal, Mohrmann said, was to have each student involved with a costume and time on stage—either in front of or behind the curtain. The goal was for the students to gain confidence, work on eye contact, diction and voice projection and learn the value of teamwork.

When auditions were held in early January, 44 students tried out for speaking parts or solos—so many that a number of roles were split to accommodate interest. Rather than cast one student in the role of the wise Rafiki—it became an ensemble part with students sharing lines and even filling in for one another.

The popular Timon and Pumba roles were split, as was the evil Uncle Scar.

The current cast was in kindergarten when Morhmann last staged this performance and she said the reprisal was a fitting send-off for the graduating fifth-graders.

To get the students ready for their big show, the cast practiced lines during lunch. “They were either eating or practicing” Mohrmann noted. “We didn’t cut into any core instruction time.” The students, meanwhile, took to their parts with enthusiasm, exchanging lines as they changed classes or breaking into song with ambient prompts.

As the students geared up for their parts, school staff, parents and volunteers worked steadily behind the scenes to deliver a stunningly visual performance.

“Volunteers made it all happen,” Mohrmann acknowledges. “So many community volunteers sewed, cut, glued and donated materials to make the costumes extra-special this year.”

While other shows rely more on props and scenery, the Lion King—as a stage production—relies on the cast to create the scenery—from wildebeests to birds, and even an elephant. A large, sheer and papier-mache elephant powered by a pair of twins and winding before the stage.

Mohrmann specifically cites co-worker Peggy Hurlock who saw papier mache masks on the internet and was determined to create them.

“There were 29 masks and each one takes an hour or more. You’ve got to fold cardboard, cover it with masking tape, then papier mache and then paint them,” Mohrmann details. “We’d have paint parties after school where we’d just paint masks.”

With a feel for the smaller masks, Hurlock tackled the elephant mask—which now presides majestically over Mohrmann’s classroom at OES. Other costumes included zebra boxes with articulated legs, wildebeest shields and various jungle flora.

“Our vision got bigger than our stage,” Mohrmann concedes, but she wanted all the students participating to have costumes—to feel like actors.

To that end, she bought up scarves and t-shirts at local dollar and thrift shops, creating vibrant, colorful and expressive costumes for each of the show’s participants.

In addition to school staff who helped the students learn their parts, sing the show’s signature lyrics in African language and play the accompanying drums, additional volunteers helped with choreography, props and sound. Morhrmann cited the Orange County High School FFA for their help constructing mobile sets, as well as OCHS student volunteers Hannah Anderson and Nick Edelman, who served as creative assistant and sound engineer, respectively.

With all these literal moving parts, it wasn’t until after spring break that the students first began practicing the performance on stage. After returning to school in early April, the students had only seven days before they would deliver the performance they’d first seen as kindergarten students. And, the day before the show was the first time they’d ever even run through the entire show at once—songs, lines, props, choreography and all.

Mohrmann admits the scheduled 30-minute performance actually ran 45 minutes, but more than delivered the desired visual and emotional impact.

The fifth-graders performed the show twice for their school mates last Thursday, before offering a parents-only performance later that evening.

Mohrmann labeled the show a “COVID-comeback” for the teamwork, selflessness and dedication of everyone involved.

“Our community really embraces this project,” she says. “It really does take a village. We couldn’t do this by ourselves and no one, no one tells us ‘no.’”

The show must go on.

