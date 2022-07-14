Sustainable farming in Central Virginia: Memery Farms

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

This is the first in a series of sustainable farms located in the Orange, Madison and Greene county area. The series focuses on farms that use sustainable or organic practices. Have an idea for a local sustainable farm? Email me at iparrish@orangenews.com.

When Orange County native Will Memery isn’t working at his physical therapist job, he’s in his Barboursville greenhouse tending to his varietal hydroponic garden of leafy greens.

Memery’s sustainable farming operation focuses on an assortment of microgreens, leafy greens and edible flowers, which he sells to local establishments – Palladio Restaurant and Jackson and Company Market – as well as patrons of his pop-up market on the family farm on Route 20, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Memery’s interest in agronomy stemmed from helping a friend with a venture into growing industrial hemp. The project didn’t prove fruitful, but it left Memery with an affinity for husbandry.

“I decided I wanted to grow and I wasn’t 100 percent sure what. The more I researched, the more I learned about hydroponic growing,” he says. “Some of the simpler and quicker things to grow in hydroponics are leafy greens – lettuce, kale, mustard greens and things like that. And then microgreens as well, they have a very short grow cycle. So, those are the two things I primarily grow and in the summertime I plant a cut-flower field. That’s kind of my foray into growing in soil.”

Hydroponics is a method of horticulture that involves growing plants, without soil, in water with added nutrients.

Once Memery made the decision to farm hydroponically, he ordered the components and built his greenhouse in late 2019 on the family farm in Barboursville.

Without a background in agriculture, Memery says the endeavor presented a steep learning curve, but educating himself has been a gratifying part of the process. To boost his knowledge in hydroponics, Memery says he has spent much time reading up on the subject and conferring with other hydroponic growers.

“I spend time everyday reading and researching and learning about [hydroponics],” he says. “There’s always something that comes up that I don’t know, so it’s a constant learning experience and I find that really fun and rewarding.”

Memery uses a nutrient film technique to grow his assortment of greens. The hydroponic method grows plants in channels with a shallow stream of water containing all of the dissolved nutrients necessary for plant growth. The technique requires significantly less water than plants growing in soil.

“It uses probably 80 to 90% less water than it would growing traditionally,” says Memery.

He adds that the hydroponic system does not contribute runoff into waterways.

While less water usage and no water runoff add to the sustainability of the operation, Memery notes that growing hydroponically has come with its fair share of challenges.

“From a hydroponic standpoint, just getting the nutrients right; if you put too much in, stuff gets tall and leggy and just falls over, if you don’t put enough in, things just don’t grow fast enough,” he says. “Getting all that stuff dialed in has been a challenge.”

He also says finding out what grows best in a hydroponic system and dealing with pest control have been added difficulties. But with the cons come the pros.

“The advantage is that things grow really fast and I can grow a head of lettuce, from planting a seed to a full grown head of lettuce in about five weeks,” says Memery. “There is a high turnover and a high turnover is helpful in preventing stuff like pests and disease because you’re pulling stuff out so quickly things don’t really have a chance to establish a foothold in there.”

While the greenhouse can be high-maintenance, Memery says the undertaking has been a labor of love.

“It’s been fun to interact with the people I sell to, like chefs and caterers, and get their feedback,” he says. “Just figuring out what people like and experimenting with things has been a lot of fun.”

Memery says his product has been well-received by the community, with customers noting the freshness and flavor of the greens. A few patrons have asked to tour his small-scale set up, which he is always happy to put on display.

Memery Farms is new to the agriculture scene in Orange County. With only a couple of years of hydroponic growing under his belt, Memery says he would like to keep expanding his operation while adding more variety to the produce he grows.

“It’s certainly not enough that I could do it as my full-time job right now,” he says. “But it’s been slowly growing and expanding.”

For more information on Memery Farms, visit www.memeryfarms.com.