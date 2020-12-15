Supervisors vote down MAPAG special use permit request, 3-2

District 2 Supervisor Jim White--who represents the district where the parcel is located--said the matter before the board was a land use issue and as such, the board must be guided by the plan it it adopted in 2013.

"It provides explicit guidance on this SUP," he said. "The plan's main purpose is to communicate to landowners, stakeholders, residents and elected officials, what land use will look like. The A1 land use category's purpose is to protect the rural, agricultural, cultural and historic areas of the county."

The method to achieve that is very specific, he said. "It allows three purposes in A1--agriculture, forestry or homesteads. That's it. In my analysis, there's no set of conditions or torturing the language that can make this request look like agriculture, forestry or a homestead."

District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame said the A1 zoning district was the most appropriate for the proposed use.

But District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson said he had a difficult time seeing how this application yielded any benefits to Orange County. Additionally, he said he feared approving could set a dangerous precedent for other parcels throughout the county.

He also noted the opposition of county citizens carried more weight than the support of out-of-state fireworks advocates.