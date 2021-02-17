Supervisors select Marshall for District 3 board seat

The Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Unionville dairy farmer Keith Marshall to fill the vacant District 3 board seat.
The seat became open following the December 2020 death of longtime Supervisor Teel Goodwin, who had held the position since 2008.
Marshall was one of five who applied to fill the position through the end of the year. A special election for the balance of Goodwin’s term (through Dec. 31, 2023) will be held as part of the general election Nov. 2.
Marshall, 61, is an Orange County native and active organic dairy farmer who resides in Unionville with his wife, Deanne. He is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington, with a degree in economics.
Other applicants for the position included: former Orange Mayor and town council member Chuck Mason; District 3 planning commission member and chair Donald Brooks; former District 3 supervisor write-in candidate and teacher Ellen Pitera; and retired veterinarian and Rapidan farmer Bob Wilbanks.
The board held a closed work session prior to its Feb. 9 regular meeting to discuss the applicants and met again in closed session following the meeting to interview the prospective candidates.
Briefly returning following closed session, board chair and District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier announced the board had selected Marshall.
A press release issued by the county Wednesday morning, read, “After considerable deliberation, the board agreed to appoint Mr. Marshall to serve in the interim position until the citizens of District 3 have the opportunity to decide the issue in the November 2021 general election.”
“The board of supervisors appreciates the time and effort from each of the five citizens who expressed interest in serving,” Crozier said. “All candidates clearly demonstrated their qualifications and commitment to the community, which made the decision difficult. We welcome Mr. Marshall and look forward to working with him to continue to serve the citizens of Orange County.”