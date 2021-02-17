Supervisors select Marshall for District 3 board seat

The Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Unionville dairy farmer Keith Marshall to fill the vacant District 3 board seat.

The seat became open following the December 2020 death of longtime Supervisor Teel Goodwin, who had held the position since 2008.

Marshall was one of five who applied to fill the position through the end of the year. A special election for the balance of Goodwin’s term (through Dec. 31, 2023) will be held as part of the general election Nov. 2.

Marshall, 61, is an Orange County native and active organic dairy farmer who resides in Unionville with his wife, Deanne. He is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington, with a degree in economics.

Other applicants for the position included: former Orange Mayor and town council member Chuck Mason; District 3 planning commission member and chair Donald Brooks; former District 3 supervisor write-in candidate and teacher Ellen Pitera; and retired veterinarian and Rapidan farmer Bob Wilbanks.

The board held a closed work session prior to its Feb. 9 regular meeting to discuss the applicants and met again in closed session following the meeting to interview the prospective candidates.