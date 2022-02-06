Supervisors propose revised District 2, 3 voting precincts

By Jeff Poole

Editor

When the Virginia Redistricting Commission finished drawing the state’s 100 districts for the Virginia House of Delegates, Orange County found itself split between the new 62nd and 63rd districts. The county’s western half was apportioned to the 62nd District—with Greene, Madison and part of Culpeper counties, while the eastern half of Orange was part of the 63rd District—with Spotsylvania County. Previously, Orange has been entirely included within the 30th House of Delegates’ District.

The redistricting effort followed the 2020 Census and the state’s effort concluded after Orange County had redrawn its five voting districts to evenly apportion its 36,120 citizens.

The state’s redistricting was finalized in late December, nearly a month after Orange County had adopted its redistricting plan. When the new state map was overlaid on the new local districts, county officials found that precincts within District 2 and District 3 were split between the two house of delegates’ districts—which is not permissible by state law.

In bringing the matter before the board of supervisors, county administrator Ted Voorhees noted that there are no issues with the district boundaries themselves, just the precincts within two of the districts.

In particular, District 2 West and District 3 East were split between the two house districts.

As such, county staff reconfigured those precincts to incorporate them wholly within one district or another, and in doing so, create an additional precinct for the Town of Orange. (Under the county-adopted map, the town had served as its own precinct—District 3 West—with the balance of District 3 comprising District 3 East.)

The proposed new dividing line for District 2 West is Route 522—which also marks the boundary between the 62nd and 63rd house districts. District 3 is proposed to include three precincts—the Town of Orange, District 3 West and District 3 East, with Mount Sharon Road serving as the boundary line—as it does on the house district map. Those east of 522 and Mount Sharon Road would be in the 63rd House of Delegates’ district with western Spotsylvania County, while those west of those lines would be in the 62nd, with the county’s neighbors to the west and north.

In proposing the precinct changes, county staff did not propose changes to polling places adopted last year—most notably that the Orange County Airport would still serve as the polling place for District 3 East and the District 3 West voters. Town of Orange residents would still vote at Prospect Heights Middle School. District 2 West voters would still vote at Lightfoot Elementary School and District 2 East voters would still cast ballots at the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Department.

However, the proposed changes would create some disparity in terms of precinct populations. For instance, in District 3, the town precinct would be comprised of 4,552 voters, while the District 3 East precinct would have 1,907 voters and District 3 West would have 779. In District 2, the population differential is more marginal—with 3,937 in the proposed District 2 East precinct and 3,239 in the west.

Before the proposed changes can be implemented, the board must conduct a public hearing, much as it did on the initial redistricting late last year.

As part of its Feb. 8 meeting, the board will conduct a public hearing on the proposed precinct changes to modify the adopted county map to meet the boundaries and requirements of the state map.

Citizens interested in commenting can speak at the Feb. 8 public hearing or send written comments for the board’s consideration (by mail or email) to board clerk Alyson Simpson at P.O. Box 111, Orange, Virginia 22960 or by email to asimpson@orangecountyva.gov. Comments must be received by noon, Feb. 8, to be included in that evening’s meeting. Related documents may be examined during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, at the office of the county administrator, located on the second floor of the Gordon Building, 112 West Main Street, Orange. Materials may also be viewed on the county website at orangecountyva.gov. For more information, call (540) 672- 3313.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s website for remote viewing: orangecountyva.gov/525/Agendas-Minutes.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.