Supervisors discuss commercial component with Signature Station developers

“This was approved in 2013 with the understanding that you would do commercial and now it seems to me what you want to do is simply remove that restriction so you don’t have to do it,” District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson said.

Marcantoni said the intent is still to pursue commercial development.

“Why should the county even give a moment’s thought to taking off that restriction? That was basically the lynchpin of your proposal?” Johnson countered.

Marcantoni suggested there was no current market for a qualifying big-box store.

“I would think this would be a partnership with the county,” he said.

“No. You’re a developer. We’re the board of supervisors. We look out for the citizens. In 2013, the decision was made with the commercial component, that was in the best interest of the county and now you’re suggesting to take that out and all you’re doing now is just residential.”

“Not at all. You set the bar so high and we agreed to those conditions,” Marcantoni responded, noting that the “However the market has changes substantially. We’re being held to a standard we’re unable to attain.”

The revised plan does not define the level of commercial development.