Supervisors discuss commercial component with Signature Station developers

Eight years ago, Orange County Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve a rezoning for the 76-acre Signature Station mixed use development west on Route 708 near the Somerset Farms subdivision.
When it was approved, the plan called for 237,500 square feet of commercial development and 230 townhomes on a rolling tract of land separated from the Locust Grove Walmart by Route 708.
As a condition of the rezoning, the applicants agreed that no residential units could be built until 25% of the project’s commercial component (59,375 square feet) had been filled.
The application came to the board with the planning commission recommending it be denied by a 4-1 vote.
The project, as approved, was never built. In late 2020, the applicants returned to the planning commission seeking a rezoning of their earlier rezoning.
Citing a shift in the commercial economic climate, developer John Marcantoni said the applicants approached the county in 2018 about amending the project’s conditions to eliminate commercial development stipulation before any of the 230 residential units could be constructed. Eliminating that prerequisite is at the heart of the current rezoning request from general commercial (C-2) conditional and multi-family residential (R-4) conditional to planned development—mixed use (PDM). Further complicating the request, when Signature Station was approved in 2013, the Greater Wilderness Area Plan (GWAP) was not part of the county’s comprehensive plan. The subject property falls within subarea 1 of the GWAP.
Under the proposed rezoning, the pre-constructed commercial threshold would be removed, the overall commercial development footprint reduced and an additional 100 age-restricted units would be added.
After lengthy discussions, the planning commission voted 3-2 to recommend approval of the rezoning to the board of supervisors.
But before the supervisors schedule a public hearing on the proposed rezoning, they asked for a worksession to discuss the project.
During that June 8 worksession, supervisors and developers seemed to disagree about why the original project was untenable.
Marcantoni said he and business partner Bob Dudley have tried to market the site to a big box store to meet the 59,000-square foot benchmark to no avail.
“We were restricted to a big box before we could site any residential,” he said. “At the time, we thought the market would support that. Unfortunately, as time went on, the market changed and brick and mortar big box stores have gone by the wayside. We kind of languished until three years ago when we approached the board about eliminating the 59,000 square-foot phasing requirement so we could restart the community.”
But supervisors took issue with his interpretation of the conditions, noting that the 59,000-square-foot threshold was cumulative, not contingent upon one tenant alone.
“This was approved in 2013 with the understanding that you would do commercial and now it seems to me what you want to do is simply remove that restriction so you don’t have to do it,” District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson said.
Marcantoni said the intent is still to pursue commercial development.
“Why should the county even give a moment’s thought to taking off that restriction? That was basically the lynchpin of your proposal?” Johnson countered.
Marcantoni suggested there was no current market for a qualifying big-box store.
“I would think this would be a partnership with the county,” he said.
“No. You’re a developer. We’re the board of supervisors. We look out for the citizens. In 2013, the decision was made with the commercial component, that was in the best interest of the county and now you’re suggesting to take that out and all you’re doing now is just residential.”
“Not at all. You set the bar so high and we agreed to those conditions,” Marcantoni responded, noting that the “However the market has changes substantially. We’re being held to a standard we’re unable to attain.”
The revised plan does not define the level of commercial development.
“There are ways, theoretically to change the standards, but to just essentially sideline that [commercial] requirement and allow you to build all the residential, why would the county want to do that?” Johnson asked.
“We’ve been paying commercial taxes a good while now and in good faith, we’ve shown an effort to meet those conditions initially, even though the market won’t allow that,” Marcantoni responded, noting that not building commercial space would limit a potentially large revenue stream for the project.
“For some reason, there’s a belief we just want to do residential,” he said. “Why would we want to leave half the property vacant? That doesn’t make any sense.”
Marcantoni and Dudley said they’ve already invested heavily in the project to improve roads, water and sewer and site infrastructure.
“For us to do just residential doesn’t make sense for us financially. Just residential would be unsightly and not what we would call a success,” Marcantoni said. “I’ve lived behind that site 20 years. We need restaurants. We need commercial. Since Walmart came in there’s been nothing. That’s really what generated this project—to bring commercial. That corner of 708-3 is such a highly trafficked area, it’d be a great spot for a Chick-fil-a or a Wawa and we’ve had that interest, but couldn’t do that because we had to bring a 59,000-square foot store.
That’s why we’ve come back and asked for the government’s help with those conditions.”
“Your interpretation of the initial rezoning was there had to be a big box store?” District 2 Supervisor Jim White asked.
Marcantoni said it had to be a 59,000-square foot store.
“John, that’s very different. It didn’t say it had to be a single 59,000 square-foot store,” White countered. “It was a cumulative square footage.”
Marcantoni said he had to have a certificate of occupancy for 59,000 square-feet of commercial, adding, “That would be very difficult to bring in.”
White suggested that amounted to 10, 5,900-square-foot stores.
“I guess you could view it like that. But at this point we can’t get to that,” Marcantoni replied.
“Are you saying without the big box anchor, you can’t bring in the smaller commercial,” District 3 Supervisor Keith Marshall asked.
“That is correct. There is a large amount of infrastructure that has to be put in place and with a large anchor, that would accommodate the rest.
To bring in a 2,500 square-foot fast food restaurant, we’d have to develop a 75-acre site to accommodate that one small store,” the developer said.
Johnson noted that the point of the GWAP is mixed-use development.
“You can have residential, but you’ve got to have commercial,” he said. “It seems to me, what you’re asking us to do is develop the residential and maybe some time or another some commercial would develop.”
“Our plan would be to invest heavily in commercial area, so we could bring in those tenants,” Marcantoni said.
“We’re trying to use the money from that residential and invest about $2 million in commercial so we can put in the pad sites and make it more attractive,” Dudley added. “We need to get money in to spend the money.”
After further back-and-forth discussions about the original plan, the necessity of both commercial and residential units to qualify as mixed use development and the overarching economic viability of the project, board chair and District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier suggested county planning staff might be able to help outline some options.
Orange County Planning and Development Services Director, Josh Gillespie, said his department could present additional information in terms of what things might look like in terms of scale, so the board might get a better understanding of what 59,000 square-feet of commercial development might look like.
“I, theoretically, could be open to some kind of renegotiation of what’s on the ground right now, but the application as currently presented is not it. Not even close,” Johnson said. “I don’t like saying things that are rude, but what I’m hearing is a lot of double-talk. That doesn’t inspire confidence. You want to go from having 59,000 square-feet required up front to having nothing required up front and to me, that’s just absurd.