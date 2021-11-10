Supervisors defer decision on redistricting; public hearing continues as new polling places proposed

By Jeff Poole
Editor
The Orange County Board of Supervisors is still accepting public comment on its proposed redistricting plan as it considers changes to polling places for elections beginning in 2022.
The board has been working for the past month to evenly apportion the county’s 36,120 residents across its five magisterial districts as required following the decennial census. A straight average per district would be 7,251, but district lines must follow recognized natural or geographic boundaries. Districts are permitted some deviation from the mean. The board’s final redistricting proposal would have 7,168 citizens in District 1; 7,176 in District 2; 7,238 in District 3; 7,067 in District 4; and 7,471 in District 5.
The greatest disparity from the mean—both high and low—is in the eastern end of the county. Under the proposed redistricting plan, District 4 would be 2.54% below the 7,251 average, while District 5 would be 3.03% greater. District 3 would be closest to the mean (-0.18%), followed by District 2 (-1.03%) and District 1 (-1.14%). Under the proposed redistricting plan, District 4 would have 5.57% (404) fewer residents than District 5. However, as supervisors have noted in earlier discussions, District 5 (largely Lake of the Woods) is near build-out and cannot accommodate much growth, while District 4 (along Route 3 and surrounding LOW) is the county’s fastest growing region.
Collectively, the districts differ by an average of 1.59%.
Current districts and polling places were in effect for last Tuesday’s election. Any proposed changes to districts and polling places would not take effect until 2022.
In fact, state code prohibits the county from redistricting within 60 days of an election, which is one of the reasons why the board deferred action on the proposed plan at last week’s public hearing.
The other issue which prompted the board to leave the hearing open until it meets in two weeks (Nov. 17 at Lake of the Woods), is proposed polling place changes.
In the advertised redistricting plan, the county proposed redistricting proposal, polling places would be as follows: District 1 West, Barboursville Fire House; District 1 East, Gordonsville Fire House; Town of Gordonsville, Gordonsville Town Hall; District 2 West, Lightfoot Elementary School; District 2 East, Mine Run Fire House; District 3 West (Town of Orange), Prospect Heights Middle School; District 3 East (the balance of District 3), Unionville Elementary School; District 4 West, Locust Grove Primary School; District 4 East, Wilderness Shores Clubhouse; District 5 South, Lake of the Woods Clubhouse; District 5 North, Lake of the Woods Community Center.
But at last week’s public hearing, District 4 Supervisor and board chair Jim Crozier said Wilderness Shores residents did not want the clubhouse to be a polling place, prompting the board to consider alternatives, particularly since polling places must be within one mile of the precincts they serve.
After initially proposing returning to Locust Grove Middle School—the board instead agreed to pursue a potential polling place at Germanna Community College instead. The proposed Wilderness Shores polling place would have created a more convenient Route 3 location for voters in District 4 East.
District 3 Supervisor Keith Marshall asked for clarification on District 3 precincts—particularly having only Town of Orange voters casting ballots at Prospect Heights, while the balance of district voters would have to travel to Unionville Elementary School.
County attorney Tom Lacheney said that state code prescribed that towns would comprise their own precincts.
Marshall proposed instead that the county’s new public safety facility near the Orange County Airport serve as the second District 3 polling place in lieu of Unionville Elementary. (Under the proposed redistricting plan, Unionville Elementary would fall within District 2, but within the one-mile limit of District 3 which is bounded to the south by Route 20).
Board clerk Alyson Simpson noted that the central absentee precinct—the Orange County Registrar’s office in the Sedwick Building in Orange—also serves as a de facto polling place for District 3 (and other) residents.
Board members generally seemed to agree the new public safety building would make a better polling place than Unionville Elementary School, while also being more geographically centralized.
While the public hearing remains open, county staff will explore the viability of the proposed new polling places, in addition to creating three polling places for District 3 (Town of Orange, District 3 West (public safety building) and District 3 East (Unionville Elementary).
At Tuesday’s public hearing, there were no speakers beyond Orange County Electoral Board Member JoAnn Speiden, who offered general guidance on polling places a the board’s request.
Two written comments were submitted via the county’s online comment portal.
District 4 School Board candidate Chelsea Quintern expressed concern over the population disparity between District 5 and the other districts.
“The districts need to be redrawn to have a closer representation
of population size. There is a huge gap in size when looking at
Lake of the Woods in comparison to all other districts,” she wrote.
Ashley Jenkins-Beckham advised against the “redistribution of District 4 as it is currently today. As of now I feel that the proposed area would be greatly unbalanced and give the population on this end of the county less of a voice by banding us to a larger section of the county and tie us to candidates that only care about representing the town interest and not “country” residents.”
The county is accepting public comment on the proposed redistrict map and plan through an online comment form (www.orangecountyva.gov under the “redistricting” tab), and will close its public hearing Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. at its annual meeting in the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. Written comments may be submitted by mail to Alyson Simpson, P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960 or by email to asimpson@orangecountyva.gov. The deadline for written comments to be included in the public hearing record is noon, Nov. 17.
Following that hearing, and board action on the decennial redistricting plan, the county will submit a proposal to the Virginia Attorney General’s office for approval.
For additional information on the proposed redistricting map and process, visit www.orangecountyva.gov.