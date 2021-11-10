Supervisors defer decision on redistricting; public hearing continues as new polling places proposed

The board has been working for the past month to evenly apportion the county’s 36,120 residents across its five magisterial districts as required following the decennial census. A straight average per district would be 7,251, but district lines must follow recognized natural or geographic boundaries. Districts are permitted some deviation from the mean. The board’s final redistricting proposal would have 7,168 citizens in District 1; 7,176 in District 2; 7,238 in District 3; 7,067 in District 4; and 7,471 in District 5.

The greatest disparity from the mean—both high and low—is in the eastern end of the county. Under the proposed redistricting plan, District 4 would be 2.54% below the 7,251 average, while District 5 would be 3.03% greater. District 3 would be closest to the mean (-0.18%), followed by District 2 (-1.03%) and District 1 (-1.14%). Under the proposed redistricting plan, District 4 would have 5.57% (404) fewer residents than District 5. However, as supervisors have noted in earlier discussions, District 5 (largely Lake of the Woods) is near build-out and cannot accommodate much growth, while District 4 (along Route 3 and surrounding LOW) is the county’s fastest growing region.