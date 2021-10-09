Supervisors approve SUP for applicants to keep horses in R-2 zoning

Much as the planning commission had, the supervisors asked the Gormans if they planned to construct any agricultural structures on the property to house the horses?

“Do you plan to create either a stable or a run-in shed or some type of shelter as part of this?” District 2 Supervisor Jim White asked. “I didn’t see anything specifically about the application. If this were ag property, you could do that by-right. I just don’t want to run into a conflict.”

“At some point, we might do a run in shed—maybe just enough for two horses between the fences,” Marie Gorman said. “As of now there is no plan to build a build a barn or a bigger structure. It was addressed in the previous [planning commission] meeting. We spent some time on that to make sure it was okay.”

District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame confirmed a run-in shed would be acceptable within the district and Orange County Planning and Development Services Director Josh Gillespie said it would be—as an accessory structure.

No one spoke at last Tuesday’s public hearing, but board clerk Alyson Simpson said she’d received one written comment from a neighboring property owner who supported the application.

Following a motion and a second, the board approved the special use permit application unanimously, 4-0. District 4 Supervisor and board chair Jim Crozier was absent.

