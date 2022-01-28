Superintendent Snead will retire at year’s end

Orange County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead will retire at the end of the school year.

The announcement was read by Orange County School Board Chair and District 2 representative, Sherrie Page, at the conclusion of last Thursday’s special called meeting.

“In accordance with my current employment contract and all entitlements contained therein, please accept this letter as my notice of retirement whereas my last day of employment with Orange County Public Schools will be June 30, 2022,” she read.

Snead, 55, was hired to a four-year contract in 2018 and began work locally that July.

A native of Bedford, Snead had been superintendent in Buckingham County for six years before accepting the top post in Orange. He holds an undergraduate degree in mathematics education from Virginia Tech, a master’s degree from Radford University and a doctorate in education from Virginia Tech. He taught math and computer science in Floyd and Montgomery counties before taking on administrative positions of increasing stature in Montgomery County and later in Roanoke County. He succeeded Dr. Brenda Tanner who had been Orange County School Superintendent for four years.