SUP submitted for livestock processing; comments accepted through March 23

The Orange County Planning Commission will open a public hearing Thursday, March 4, to receive comments on a special use permit application for a livestock slaughtering and processing facility in the former Orange Livestock Market on Route 15.

The special use permit (SUP) application, submitted by William Renaud, on behalf of Piedmont Processing, seeks to repurpose the existing kitchen and restaurant for livestock processing and slaughtering in the facility recently purchased and renovated by Mike and Patti Knight in 2020. The proposal also calls for construction of a 30 x 40 concrete pad outside the 1950’s Knight Cattle Corp. facility on Route 15.

The 25.73-acre property is zoned general industrial (I-2) and is located in the economic development recommended future land use category as described in the county comprehensive plan.

In his application to the planning commission, Renaud notes the property and its existing use already are agriculture-related businesses and suggests the application would have no impact on the county, its infrastructure, environment or neighboring properties.

He said the only construction required would be the proposed concrete pad at the end of the existing cattle coral, adjoining the exterior wall along the kitchen and restaurant.