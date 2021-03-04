SUP submitted for livestock processing; comments accepted through March 23

The Orange County Planning Commission will open a public hearing Thursday, March 4, to receive comments on a special use permit application for a livestock slaughtering and processing facility in the former Orange Livestock Market on Route 15.
The special use permit (SUP) application, submitted by William Renaud, on behalf of Piedmont Processing, seeks to repurpose the existing kitchen and restaurant for livestock processing and slaughtering in the facility recently purchased and renovated by Mike and Patti Knight in 2020. The proposal also calls for construction of a 30 x 40 concrete pad outside the 1950’s Knight Cattle Corp. facility on Route 15.
The 25.73-acre property is zoned general industrial (I-2) and is located in the economic development recommended future land use category as described in the county comprehensive plan.
In his application to the planning commission, Renaud notes the property and its existing use already are agriculture-related businesses and suggests the application would have no impact on the county, its infrastructure, environment or neighboring properties.
He said the only construction required would be the proposed concrete pad at the end of the existing cattle coral, adjoining the exterior wall along the kitchen and restaurant.
Renaud said economic benefits would include providing additional processing capacity to local farmers and producers. He said his goal is to have the facility be inspected by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences (VDACS).
“This will provide a local means for our famers and producers to have their livestock processed and inspected for resale in Virginia,” he noted in the application. “We currently have very limited processing available because of the increase in demand for these services and there are no state-inspected facilities in our county at this time.”
He said he expects the facility, if approved, would create between four and six full-time jobs.
The planning commission will accept written comments on the proposed SUP until noon Tuesday, March 23. Comments should be limited to a maximum of 500 words and submitted on one page per person. They can be mailed to Sandra Thornton, Orange County Planning Commission at 128 West Main Street, Orange, VA 22960, or emailed to sthornton@orangecountyva.gov. The commission expects to review public comments at its April 1 meeting and make a recommendation to the board of supervisors, which then will schedule a second public hearing before making a final determination.
For more information or to review the submitted SUP application, contact Orange County Planning Services at 672-4347 or email zoning@orangecountyva.gov. File materials are posted to the county’s website at www.orangecountyva.gov/agendacenter the Friday prior to the meeting date.