Summer meals program returns; 8 school sites offer free food in June

As part of its efforts to ensure kids have access to healthy meals during the summer months, Orange County Public Schools is pleased to announce its summer meal sites will be serving kids and teens at eight school facilities throughout the county.

Starting June 1, all children and teens ages 1 through 18 can receive meals free of charge, no registration needed.

Meals will be available in the cafeteria for pick-up at the following schools each day at 10:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday from June 1 through June 30.

Participating locations include: Gordon-Barbour Elementary School, the Taylor Education and Administration Complex, Prospect Heights Middle School, Orange Elementary School, Unionville Elementary School, Lightfoot Elementary School, Locust Grove Elementary School and Locust Grove Middle School.

Each Thursday, these meal sites also will offer a free weekend meal kit. Visit www.ocss-va.org/schools/ for physical addresses for each of the schools.

During the month of July, the Taylor Education Administration Complex will offer breakfast at 9 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. each day Monday through Thursday in the school cafeteria. TEAC will be closed on July 4. For further information, contact the school nutrition office at (540) 661-4579.

The summer months are already one of the hungriest times of year for many kids. The need will be even greater this summer as the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic.

The Summer Meals program is funded by the USDA and operated by school districts and local organizations, and sites can be found throughout the community.

Families can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 and type in a zip code to find nearby summer meals sites, along with operating days and times. No application, registration or proof of residency or citizenship is required at sites.

Visit www.schoolnutritionandfitness.com/index.php?sid=1545155920784 to learn more.

The Orange County Public Schools Nutrition Services department is made up of a team of food and nutrition professionals that are dedicated to students’ health, well-being, and their ability to learn. It supports learning by promoting healthy habits for lifelong nutrition and fitness practices. Meals, foods and beverages sold or served at schools meet state and federal requirements which are based on the USDA Dietary Guidelines. The department provides students with access to a variety of affordable and appealing foods that meet the health and nutrition needs of students.