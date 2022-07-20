Sudden storm rips through Orange

A fierce storm ripped through corridors of Orange Tuesday night, toppling trees with wicked winds and dumping more than four inches of rain on the town.

Wednesday morning, as roadways were littered with leaves and debris, landscape and tree crews were busy cutting up fallen trees and cleaning up yards.

Neighborhoods near the Orange standpipe, Boxley Lane and Red Hill Road, as well as Spicers Mill Road were hit particularly hard.

Meanwhile, Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) crews and contractors were spread throughout the area responding to storm-related outages. The Unionville area also suffered severe damage and the Orange County Airport reported wind speeds as high as 67 miles per hour. The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes hit Louisa, Fluvanna and Goochland counties.

According to an REC release, the storms caused widespread tree damage, which hindered access to some damage areas. Crews found broken poles and downed wires to discover broken poles and downed wires as a result of the storm.

The Northern Piedmont Center on Route 15 in Orange reported 1.78” of rainfall Tuesday night and another 1.30” over the weekend, bringing the July total to 4.40 inches. The 81-year July average is 4.31.”

For 2022, 26.56” of rainfall has been recorded at the station, comfortably above the 21.64” year-to-date average.