Students address school board about Confederate flags, start petition for a ban

By Ike Parrish
Reporter
Several Orange County High School students and alumni are seeking school board action stemming from a Nov. 5 incident at the school during which some students felt threatened by other students wearing or bearing controversial flags.
The flags included the Gadsden flag, Trump flags (one with profanity) and what is commonly known as the Confederate flag or the Dixie flag.
Students particularly were offended by the Confederate flag, according to their statements at the Dec. 6 meeting of the Orange County School Board.
“This event was clearly planned out and was not spur of the moment because the election was earlier that week,” said OCHS senior Juliet Daniel.
According to Daniel, the group of flag-bearers “walked around for at least 15 minutes without being stopped by any staff or administration.”
The OCHS administration said the issue was promptly addressed.
“Once the students who were wearing the flags were identified by the school security officer, he informed the school administration,” OCHS Principal Wendell Green said. “This matter was immediately addressed prior to the time in which our students are typically settled into their first block class.” Principal Green, who was away on Nov. 5 to attend a professional development event, said he “was informed that the safety of our students, faculty and staff was never in jeopardy.”
Green said the students were told to remove the flags, which they did and the behavior of the students wearing or bearing the flags was addressed on the morning of Nov. 5. School administration cannot comment on any student disciplinary actions that may have been enforced as a result.
The incident prompted a group of students to create a petition with the purpose of having the Confederate flag banned in the school.
The petition, which has more than 300 student signatures and counting, reads, “The Confederate flag interferes with and/or disrupts the educational environment as it is a discriminatory image.”
At the school board meeting Dec. 6 at OCHS, five students presented their arguments against the Confederate flag, which one student speaker referred to as “an outright racist symbol.” (Some students speakers’ names have been withheld at their request.)
“Time and time again the Dixie flag has been used in some of America’s darkest times, such as events supporting Jim Crow policies in the South, Dixiecrat politicians using it to promote a racially divided idea of the South and, more recently, the flag has taken on a new meaning with younger generations,” said OCHS sophomore Jude Melton.
Melton went on to note that the flag was used in the 2017 Unite the Right events in nearby Charlottesville and in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
“All of these events prove the meaning of the Confederate flag is no longer just history or heritage as many claim, but a clear symbol of division, hatred and anti-American ideologies,” said Melton.
Another student referenced the Orange County Public Schools’ student and parent handbook outlining the policy on prohibited attire which states, ‘clothing with language or images that are vulgar, discriminatory, or obscene, or clothing that promotes illegal or violent conduct, such as the unlawful use of weapons, drugs, alcohol, tobacco or drug paraphernalia or clothing that contains threats such as gang symbols is prohibited.’
“The Confederate flag that students brought to school is the same flag the Ku Klux Klan uses as a symbol of white supremacy. The KKK is the most notorious gang in U.S. history, so students should not be allowed to roam our schools with KKK gang symbols,” that OCHS student said.
The students who spoke at the board meeting noted there are many other students within the school who share their opinion, as indicated by the more than 300 signatures on the petition so far.
“Providing a safe space for students is vital. School should be a place where students feel safe and comfortable, not a place where they feel threatened by their peers. A zero-tolerance policy needs to be put in place to prohibit students from wearing Confederate flags at school,” another student speaker told the board.
Members of the school board expressed gratitude for the students’ prepared statements.
“I commend all you young people for taking the time and having the courage to stand up and say what’s on your heart and how you feel, and I agree; no one should ever feel uncomfortable coming to school. It should be a place of refuge and a place of safety,” school board chair Sherrie Page said.
The administration and the school board stated that they were unaware of some of the information shared by the students at the Dec. 6 school board meeting.
“I just want to let everybody know that it does take a collective effort to work through issues, and we will work through the issues from all perspectives in a collaborative manner and collective way,” Orange County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead said at the Dec. 6 board meeting. “Some of the information that [the students] presented, I want to say thank you for presenting that information because it’s new information for me. I appreciate that you did express yourself and that you did bring that information and you should never have to be put in that situation, and so we will go back and review the information.”
“The Orange County Public Schools administration will continue to review and reflect upon concerns related to the Nov. 5 incident at Orange County High School,” added Principal Green.