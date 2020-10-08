Stepping up: Schools vote to give staff salary step increases

In his presentation to the board Monday, Snead said initially schools had to “tighten up” their budgets amid the COVID-19 public health crisis, with uncertainty surrounding sales tax and lottery funding, as well as enrollment figures—which shape state funding allocations.

“Staff has been working hard to assess where we are,” he said. “Had we lost enrollment, we’d be in a very difficult place right now. We have to keep educating students and be fiscally responsible.”

But in reviewing the figures the schools leadership determined they had something they wanted to bring to the board as soon as possible.

“I think you’ll find some things in here, you’ll want to act on today,” Dr. Snead told the board. “We appreciate your patience for not having a lot of information in advance. This just got cooked up over the weekend and today.”

In his presentation to the school board, Orange County Schools’ Chief Financial Officer Gary Honaker noted that the schools’ average daily membership (4,750) was within one of the budgeted projection.

“We had no idea back in January, February or March, what our enrollment would be, but that turns out to be very good news for us,” Honaker noted.