Steadfast in Dnipro, Ukraine; OCHS exchange student hopes to return to U.S. for college

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

As terror and uncertainty loom over Ukraine, former Orange County High School exchange student Maria Zlyden remains undaunted in her home city of Dnipro while she seeks safe passage back the United States to attend college.

According to Zlyden, Dnipro has persisted as one of Ukraine’s safest cities throughout the Russian invasion, however, air raid sirens are a daily reminder of the constant threat of attack and the effects of war can be seen throughout the city.

“The shelves in the supermarkets are mostly empty. Some buy a lot of food to not have to go to the store once every couple of days, some give that food to the people in need. A ton of Ukrainians volunteered to donate their blood and give shelter to those from Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other places under attack,” said Zlyden, who attended OCHS for her sophomore year during the 2019-2020 school year. “My people turned out to be truly brave and selfless in such difficult times.”

While she feels there is no immediate threat to her safety, Zlyden said she and her family are prepared to seek asylum in Poland or another neighboring country if the situation escalates.

Meanwhile, reports of invasions throughout Ukraine pour in.

“The news is devasting. So many innocent lives are taken away by the war,” Zlyden said. “Most Russians don’t want this. No Ukrainian wants this. The way our country is being threatened by Russia is heartbreaking. But the world is on our side and we hope this will all end soon.”

Life has been put on hold in Dnipro. Schools are closed.

“Some people don’t go to work anymore while others do,” she said. “Overall, everyone is trying to stay calm.”

Zlyden stays sedulous in the college application process and maintains hope through unpredictable times for the people of Ukraine.

“I hope for the best. I want Putin to stop,” she said. “I want everyone who has to spend their days in bomb shelters to live a normal life again. I want everyone to finally feel safe.”

Zlyden’s first option to make it back to the states is obtaining a student visa. Unfortunately, she said, that process won’t start until late April or early May. Her other option is a tourist visa.

“Sadly, the first available appointment will be held in Poland on April 15,” Zlyden said. “If I see an opportunity to leave soon, I’ll take it without hesitation.”

In the meantime, she is steadfast in her home city, sharing the same resolve as her fellow Ukrainians.

“The amount of opposition that comes from Ukrainians is very telling,” said Zlyden. “We will fight until the end. We will be free to choose what a sovereign country that is Ukraine will do. I just hope this battle won’t go on for much longer.”

In pursuit of the American dream

Zlyden’s admiration for American culture began at the age of five. From watching American television shows, she dreamed of one day coming to America.

Her mother enrolled her in English classes, which set her on a course of realizing her goal to be a student in the U.S.

At age 14, Zlyden registered in the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) program.

“The program provides scholarship funding for students to travel to the United States, attend a U.S. high school for a full academic year and live with a U.S. host family,” she said.

Zlyden was selected among the 227 finalists from more than 10,000 applicants, which placed her in Orange County.

“My exchange year was the best year of my life,” said Zlyden.

She was appointed a host family, Kyle and Beth Robson and their sons, Elliot and Asher, while attending Orange County High School as a sophomore in 2019 where, according to her teachers, she performed as a stand-out student.

“She was a really strong student and just a super-personable kid,” said retired OCHS teacher Kevin Gilliam, who taught Zlyden in AP statistics. “She got over here because she loves America and she worked really hard to do it.”

“She was really creative and innovative,” added OCHS teacher Pa’Trice Day Owens, who had Zlyden as a student in her entrepreneurship class. “She’s really independent and a self-starter.”

While Zlyden excelled in school, she volunteered in her spare time at a nursing home and by babysitting.

Once Kyle Robson’s job compelled the family to relocate, Zlyden moved in with a second host family, Paul and Christine Grannan and their son and daughter, Ryan and Kailey.

“We found her to be very personable, very knowledgeable about the United States and our history,” said Christine Grannan. “She was very fluent in English and a very driven student and person, really.”

Zlyden lived with the Grannan family until the pandemic hit, forcing her to return home a month before her original departure date.

“I became quite upset and the first few months in Ukraine were brutal,” she said. “I missed my second home – Virginia. I missed my host families, my friends and my teachers.”

Zlyden soon turned focus back toward her studies, tutoring English and meticulously prepping for the SATs, which paid off when she scored a 1380 (690 on both math and English).

Zlyden, now 17, wants to major in business administration. She has been accepted to Radford University, waitlisted at Reed College in Portland, Oregon and is waiting to hear back from other colleges, bringing her to the cusp of achieving her childhood dream: to make it in America.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.