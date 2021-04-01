State approves Germanna plan for new health sciences building and clinic

The Germanna Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the historic Fort Germanna site along the banks of the Rapidan River. The foundation’s visitor center and memorial garden are adjacent to the Locust Grove campus. In 1969 the foundation donated 100 acres of land to the Commonwealth of Virginia to create GCC.

Plans for the Turnage Health Sciences Building have been in development for years going back to Germanna’s last president, Dr. David A. Sam, who served in his role from 2007 to 2017. During his tenure Sam said that the Slaughter building was gradually falling into disrepair and became more trouble than it was worth.

“The roof was leaking and the sewers underneath the concrete were just tile and were breaking down,” Sam said. “It leaked energy like a sieve. So, we were having to spend a lot of money on HVAC repairs and that led us to a long-term plan for replacing the building. However, we weren’t sure that the state of Virginia would accept it. We kept sending them maintenance plans to rehabilitate the building instead. Finally, in 2013, administrators for the Virginia Community College system asked us to give them a master plan for the campus which included a new building.”

According to Sam, the state had strict requirements for the design of the building, in order for the concept to receive approval.