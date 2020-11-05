Spotsylvania votes help Spanberger claim win in 7th District congressional race

Absentee ballots and early votes in Spotsylvania County helped tip Virginia’s 7th District congressional race in favor of incumbent Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Wednesday.

The central absentee precinct was the last in the district to report its unofficial results about 4:30 p.m., more than 22 hours after polls closed on Tuesday.

Spanberger, who trailed Republican challenger state Del. Nick Freitas of Culpeper early Wednesday by 712 votes, claimed victory about an hour after the Virginia Department of Elections posted the results on its website showing her with a 5,134-vote advantage.

“Tonight, the 7th District affirmed its commitment to leadership in Congress that puts Central Virginia first, works for everyone, and focuses on expanding opportunity for the next generation of Virginians,” she said in a news release. “Serving the 7th District in Congress has been my honor, and I look forward to continuing our work to strengthen and protect our communities.”

Freitas took a sizable lead Tuesday night, but the Democratic incumbent closed the gap early Wednesday as absentee and early votes were counted in Chesterfield, Henrico and Powhatan counties.