Somerset welcomes back Steam & Gas Pasture Party

“As a working show, we need to stick to that schedule of events,” he said. “Since we’re here on the farm, we can do demonstrations that some of the larger shows can’t do.” He relayed a story of a visitor from the Midwest who had attended a number of similarly styled shows, who called Somerset “The biggest little show,” noting, “He was here four or five hours and said he couldn’t even see it all.”

Gill Roberts took some pride in that assessment and said his father and founder Bill Roberts’ philosophy was the show should have something for everyone.

With this year’s line-up and events, they’re hoping they do.

Gill Roberts said everyone is looking forward to getting back together and hosting this year’s show after taking a year off, and, judging from the attendance at other events staged this spring and summer, are optimistic about a good turn-out.

“With the street festival going on at the same time, once people are out, we feel like they’ll come on over here too,” he said.

A $10 gate donation is suggested and children 12 and under are admitted for free. Funds collected help support local volunteer fire and rescue organizations, scholarships and other community service organizations in the area.

For additional information, visit www.somersetsteamandgas.org or email info@somersetsteamandgas.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.