Solar SUP submitted: Planning commission opens public hearing on project Feb. 4

Redfish Solar Partners, a Charlottesville-based company, has applied for a special use permit to construct a renewable energy facility on 96.6 acres of agriculturally zoned land on Catharpin Road in Locust Grove.
The land is owned by Catherine and Michael Mayo Jr. and is less than three miles from the Paytes community just over the Orange-Spotsylvania County lines. The 422-acre Sol Madison facility—approved in 2017 special use permit (SUP) and purchased last year by Dominion Virginia Power, is approximately three miles to the northeast of the subject property which is located in District 2.
In an application submitted to Orange County Planning and Zoning last fall, the company has applied to construct a 6.472 megawatt (MW) direct current (DC), 4.999MW alternating current (AC) solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage facility on up to 45 acres of the parcel. The project is being pursued in partnership with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC).
The Orange County Planning Commission will open a public hearing on the SUP at its Feb. 4 meeting, and accept written comments through Tuesday, Feb. 23. The commission expects to consider its recommendation to the Orange County Board of Supervisors during its March 4 meeting. The board will schedule a public hearing after the commission’s recommendation.
In its SUP submission, the applicants say the project has been sized specifically to supplement the energy consumption of homes and businesses in Orange County that are serviced by the REC distribution network.
The applicants suggest the project will have minimal impact on county services and infrastructure, including water and sewer, roads, schools or emergency services.
The application suggests the proposed project would “diversify the region’s electricity generation mix, reducing a reliance on natural gas and other fuels subject to high price volatility.”
Additionally, the application notes the proposed project would deliver more efficient power from a “centralized plant in communities where the electricity is consumed, rather than others located tens or hundreds of miles away,” reducing the need for long-term transmission system upgrades.
REC’s Paytes substation, which feeds the local electrical distribution system, is located approximately 1.5 miles southwest of the project site and, if the project is approved, would provide the infrastructure necessary to connect the solar facility to the distribution grid.
If approved for operation, the applicants suggest the project will generate “about 10,290 megawatt-hours of clean renewable electricity each year, which is equivalent to 840 homes’ energy use for one year, 1,572 passenger vehicles driven for one year, and 7,276 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions avoided.”
The application—nearly 100 pages long—suggests the project would have a limited environmental impact, not producing noise, vibration, dust, debris nor traffic and would not present safety hazards to surrounding properties. There are no buildings currently on the parcel and none proposed.
Structures on site would include: steel support posts, racking, solar PV modules, equipment pads for a transformer and inverter, containers housing the battery energy storage system (BESS), electrical interconnection equipment, and fencing around the project. The maximum equipment height is expected to be 15 feet and the application offers supplemental vegetative screening in areas not already wooded. Approximately half of the parcel (45 acres) is open land with the balance wooded.
The proposed project is located in a rural community characterized by low-density single-family residences and agricultural land use (row crops and other agricultural uses, the application notes.
If approved and constructed, the project is expected to have a 25- to 35-year life span and the application calls for it to be deenergized, disconnected, dismantled and removed at the end of its viability.
The applicants expect an estimated capital investment of approximately $6.5 million with an additional $1.9 million in associated economic impacts. It would take approximately six to nine months to complete construction.
In recent weeks, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has discussed solar farms during the “board comment” portion of the meeting, with concerns over the proposed Dominion project and one in neighboring Spotsylvania County that spawned the Orange board to file suit.
Written comments to the planning commission should be no more than 500 words on a single sheet of paper and can be submitted by mail to Sandra Thornton, 128 W. Main Street, Orange, VA 22960; or by email to sthornton@orangecountyva.gov. Comments must be received by noon, Tuesday, Feb. 23. Application materials can be viewed at orangecountyva.gov. For more information, call (540) 672-4347 or email zoning@orangecountyva.gov.