Solar SUP submitted: Planning commission opens public hearing on project Feb. 4

In its SUP submission, the applicants say the project has been sized specifically to supplement the energy consumption of homes and businesses in Orange County that are serviced by the REC distribution network.

The applicants suggest the project will have minimal impact on county services and infrastructure, including water and sewer, roads, schools or emergency services.

The application suggests the proposed project would “diversify the region’s electricity generation mix, reducing a reliance on natural gas and other fuels subject to high price volatility.”

Additionally, the application notes the proposed project would deliver more efficient power from a “centralized plant in communities where the electricity is consumed, rather than others located tens or hundreds of miles away,” reducing the need for long-term transmission system upgrades.

REC’s Paytes substation, which feeds the local electrical distribution system, is located approximately 1.5 miles southwest of the project site and, if the project is approved, would provide the infrastructure necessary to connect the solar facility to the distribution grid.