Solar SUP advances with 3-2 vote: Planning commission seeks solar project guidelines

If approved and constructed, the project is expected to have a 25- to 35-year life span and the application calls for it to be deenergized, disconnected, dismantled and removed at the end of its viability.

The applicants expect an estimated capital investment of approximately $6.5 million with an additional $1.9 million in associated economic impacts. It would take approximately six to nine months to complete construction.

Before the commission again discussed the application, it heard from two former planning commission members and current Orange County Farm Bureau representatives—Bill Speiden and Andy Hutchison.

Last month, the Farm Bureau recommended the county adopt a moratorium on solar projects until it could develop guidelines for future projects. The commission narrowly approved that recommendation and submitted it to the board of supervisors, which has not yet considered the request.

Speiden said he wanted farmers to have the opportunity to use agricultural land for solar panels, but also for the county to be protected.