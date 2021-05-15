Soaring scholarships: OCHS Alumni and Friends has more than $65,000 for 2021 scholarships

When Bill Hager first announced his ambitious fundraising goals for the Orange County High School Alumni and Friends Foundation, the numbers may have seemed “optimistic.”
The immediate goal was to raise $20,000 by the end of April 2020, with each year’s goal thereafter escalating toward $100,000 by the fifth year.
Hager, a 1958 OCHS graduate, said the foundation’s purpose is to create a sustaining scholarship fund to support OCHS graduates pursuing vocational or technical education.
Thus far, there’s no reason to believe the foundation won’t be able to deliver upon those lofty goals.
Last spring the foundation awarded nine students $30,000 in scholarships. Six of the recipients were pursuing additional education in the health care field, one is taking classes to be a power line worker, another a vet tech, and the final recipient is studying justice administration.
“We have been truly blessed with the response of our donors and our partners,” Hager said. Scholarships are awarded based on a suggested list of graduates that have been vetted by the high school’s counseling center and then approved by the foundation’s scholarship committee. All scholarship funds awarded are paid directly to the schools and not to the students, he explained.
This year, the foundation will be able to award more than $65,250 in scholarships—well ahead of his initial $40,000 estimate. Since donations have already eclipsed that $40,000 mark, Orange County Economic Development Authority donated more than $13,300 to the foundation for exceeding its $40,000 goal for year two.
“The Orange County Economic Development Authority continues to assist in the development of a skilled workforce to help assist potential new business looking to locate in the area,” Hager said.
“The EDA is honored to be able to support the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation Inc. in their efforts to provide Orange County High School graduates with scholarships. We commend the successful work of Mr. Hager in raising over $65,000 in scholarship funds for 2021 graduates,” said Orange County Economic Development Director Rose Deal.
The fundraising campaign for the third year (with a $60,000 goal) began May 1 and will continue through April 30, 2022.
Hager reported the donor base more doubled from the first year to the second, with 223 making contributions this year. Individual donations range from $25 up to $10,000, he said.
The foundation also relies on support of corporate partners, including: Mason Insurance, Sedwick Building Supply, Reynolds GM-Subaru, Piedmont Power and “The Blane Stewart Team” at NFM Lending, who provide funds to cover all operating costs, allowing all contributions and donations to the foundation to go directly toward students seeking post-graduate vocational studies.
With more than 15,000 OCHS graduates, Hager sees an even greater potential pool of donors who may be able to help fund future scholarships.
In addition to existing scholarships, the foundation helped establish two new memorial scholarships in the past year—the “Skeeter” Lutz Memorial Scholarship and the Ronald “Lefty” Tydings Memorial Scholarship, honoring two avid OCHS graduates and supporters.
Tax deductible donation checks can be made to OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 1314, Orange, VA 22960. Online donations can be made using the PayPal donate button of the foundations website which is: www.ochsalumniandfriendsfoundation.com. For more information, follow the foundation on Facebook and other social media.