Soaring scholarships: OCHS Alumni and Friends has more than $65,000 for 2021 scholarships

When Bill Hager first announced his ambitious fundraising goals for the Orange County High School Alumni and Friends Foundation, the numbers may have seemed “optimistic.”

The immediate goal was to raise $20,000 by the end of April 2020, with each year’s goal thereafter escalating toward $100,000 by the fifth year.

Hager, a 1958 OCHS graduate, said the foundation’s purpose is to create a sustaining scholarship fund to support OCHS graduates pursuing vocational or technical education.

Thus far, there’s no reason to believe the foundation won’t be able to deliver upon those lofty goals.

Last spring the foundation awarded nine students $30,000 in scholarships. Six of the recipients were pursuing additional education in the health care field, one is taking classes to be a power line worker, another a vet tech, and the final recipient is studying justice administration.

“We have been truly blessed with the response of our donors and our partners,” Hager said. Scholarships are awarded based on a suggested list of graduates that have been vetted by the high school’s counseling center and then approved by the foundation’s scholarship committee. All scholarship funds awarded are paid directly to the schools and not to the students, he explained.