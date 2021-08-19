Small solar project approved

By Jeff Poole
Editor
The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve a small-scale solar project special use permit on Catharpin Road in District 2.
The vote, taken following a public hearing last Tuesday, will allow Redfish Solar Partners to construct a 4.9 MW solar energy generation facility on 96.58 acres of agriculturally zoned land owned by Mike and Cathy Mayo.
Solar generation facilities in Orange County are permitted only through special use permits. The Orange County Planning Commission voted 3-2 to recommend approval of the project in May.
The project, submitted last fall by EDF Renewables, is in partnership with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC). The power created at the site will be purchased by ODEC to supply REC members in the community.
The location of the site is critical to the project because of the nearby REC substation in the Paytes community. Electricity generated at the solar installation will be routed to the substation and to REC customers in the area.
“Siting power generation in communities where electricity is consumed, is more efficient than relying on power from “centralized” power plants located tens or hundreds of miles away and reduces the need for costly transmission system upgrades throughout the region,” the applicants noted in their application.
When operational, the project will generate about 10,290 megawatt-hours of electricity each year, which is equivalent to 840 homes’ energy use for one year, 1,572 passenger vehicles driven for one year, and 7,276 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions avoided, according to the applicants.
Solar panels would occupy approximately 35 acres of the site, which would feature a 35-foot buffer and be accessed by a gravel road intersecting with Catharpin Road. The property would be borderd by a fixed knot agricultural fence.
Despite a lengthy list of conditions in the application, board members expressed overarching concerns about the project’s impact on traffic and roadways, the viewshed and the county tax base.
EDF Renewables Project Development Manager Jeff Machiran said the project will require approximately a five-month construction period with a total of 70 to 80 trucks arriving over the length of the project. He estimated there would be 30 trucks to create the gravel access drive, 15 to 16 to deliver the solar panels and the same number for the balance of the equipment and various contractors. He said traffic impacts would be greater at the beginning of the project, which should be ready for commercial operation by the end of 2022.
District 4 Supervisor and board chair expressed particular concern about traffic and screening, noting Catharpin Road had been recently improved.
“Catharpin Road was just brought up to the rural rustic level (tar and chip) so they need to be cognizant of what this traffic’s going to do to that road in a heartbeat,” Crozier said.
He also noted the screening models provided by the applicants showed vegetation growth at maturity.
“In the best-case scenario, for one-third of the lifetime of this facility, there will not be screening in place,” Crozier suggested. “It is very crucial to me that the viewshed be preserved from the beginning, not a third of the way through the project. It’s very important to me to preserve that. It’s a country road and one of the reasons that road was done as a rural rustic project. It’s rural and supposed to be rustic looking. I’ve yet to see a rustic looking solar panel.”
District 3 Supervisor Keith Marshall asked how the project benefits the county’s interests?
“If we go back to comprehensive plan, we understand that a vibrant economy contributes to the sustainability of our community. Below that, it says this project is in a unique position because it is exempt from taxes,” Marshall said. “Your solar panels not ponying up any more in taxes than a pine tree. Am I wrong?”
Machirin said he was not, with ODEC Senior Supply Manager James Wright noting the property is tax-exempt because it falls below the 5MW threshold.
EDF Vice President of Strategic Development, Myles Burnsed said the project was sized for permitting purposes, not to avoid paying taxes.
“I think it has everything to do with avoiding taxes,” Marshall retorted. “We’re not sitting on the board of REC. We’re sitting on the board for Orange County.”
Burnsed said the equipment can’t generate more than 4.9 MW.
“We can’t raise it. It’s not about taxes, honestly. It’s about permitting. Projects under 5 MW actually go through a different permitting process,” he said. “We have controls in place, and if we generate more than the local grid can take, we actually have to curtail our production. This project is very much unlike larger projects.”
He said he was part of an advisory group to work with the General Assembly on legislation for the next session that would address the tax implications for localities regarding similar small-scale solar projects.
While Marshall had questions about taxes, District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame wondered what sort of benefit REC customers may see from the project.
“The project will reduce the electric bill for each member,” Machirin said.
Wright said the agreement between EDF and ODEC allows them to purchase the generated electricity at approximately 20% less than elsewhere. Additionally, ODEC receives renewable energy credits that are valuable to REC.
“How will this compare to existing REC rates?” Frame continued.
“That savings are passed through all of membership as a component of their total rate,” Wright said.
“Will REC customers see a drop in their rates?” Frame pressed.
“Over the life of the facility, they’ll see savings year by year,” Wright responded. “They may see less early and more late. Maybe $.50 per REC member, per year.”
“That’s not something consumers will really notice,” Crozier interjected. “Fifty cents a year is not something a consumer will notice.”
Somerset resident and Orange County Farm Bureau member Bill Speiden was the only speaker at Tuesday’s public hearing.
“When cell towers first came in, there were many objections to that at the time and we’ve gotten used to them,” he said. “Solar farms can be a good deal for farmers; it’s easier than raising crops.”
He also cautioned the board that solar farms were less of a strain on county resources than if farmers constructed by-right houses on agriculturally zoned land.
“That development would cost the county much more than a solar farm. What does a housing development do to traffic and your viewshed?”
As the hearing continued, supervisors, county attorney Tom Lacheney reached an agreement on a revised set of conditions, primarily requesting the Louisa Residency of the Virginia Department of Transportation consider the project and requiring the applicants to be responsible for any needed road repairs.
District 2 Supervisor Jim White, who represents the district where the project will be located, made a motion to approve the project with the revised conditions. Crozier seconded it.
“Planning staff and the applicants need to recognize our concerns and sensitivities,” White said. “We want a good working relationship on this project.”
District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson said he had a lot of reservations about the project but would defer to White, since it’s in his district.
“He knows the neighborhood and the roads, and I’m going to defer to him on this, but I’m not setting a precedent. If one of these pops up in my neighborhood, I’m not sure I’d support it. I think they’re a blight on the landscape and I’m not on board with the way this is being done. In some respects I wish the state would take it and leave us out of it. They’ve got us in such a box, it’s not a satisfactory position to be in.
I’m going to look at these on an individual basis.”
“I agree. These have to be looked at individually and to the extent we can mitigate their impacts; that’s our job,” White added.
“I echo Mr. Johnson’s remarks,” Crozier said. “I am not a fan of solar, period. I don’t believe it’s economical or as green as it’s claimed.”
“This checks a lot of boxes, but we’re in business to do business and I’m not satisfied with the tax base for this,” Marshall added.
Ultimately, the board voted 4-1 to approve the project with Marshall dissenting.