Small solar project approved

As the hearing continued, supervisors, county attorney Tom Lacheney reached an agreement on a revised set of conditions, primarily requesting the Louisa Residency of the Virginia Department of Transportation consider the project and requiring the applicants to be responsible for any needed road repairs.

District 2 Supervisor Jim White, who represents the district where the project will be located, made a motion to approve the project with the revised conditions. Crozier seconded it.

“Planning staff and the applicants need to recognize our concerns and sensitivities,” White said. “We want a good working relationship on this project.”

District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson said he had a lot of reservations about the project but would defer to White, since it’s in his district.

“He knows the neighborhood and the roads, and I’m going to defer to him on this, but I’m not setting a precedent. If one of these pops up in my neighborhood, I’m not sure I’d support it. I think they’re a blight on the landscape and I’m not on board with the way this is being done. In some respects I wish the state would take it and leave us out of it. They’ve got us in such a box, it’s not a satisfactory position to be in.

I’m going to look at these on an individual basis.”