Small scale solar SUP comes before planning commission April 7

By Jeff Poole

Editor

The Orange County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing next Thursday to consider a special use permit for a small-scale solar facility 19 acres near the Orange County Landfill on Porter Road.

Solar generation facilities in Orange County are permitted only through special use permits.

The subject property—116 acres in total, is located at the intersection of Route 20 and Porter Road and is zoned agricultural. The proposed solar photovoltaic project, submitted by Hexagon Energy of Charlottesville, would generate approximately 1 megawatt in capacity (measured in alternating current). The property is owned by Donald Jennings.

According to the special use permit application and planning department documents, “Hexagon Energy is an independent, privately owned energy development firm that believes the path to a clean energy future requires a range of new sources and technologies. We develop projects across six diverse energy solutions with one common goal—powering a clean future.”

Hexagon notes that in the past 19 years, it has advised Dominion Energy on 232 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy purchases and 600 MW of operating solar projects across the United States.

“We are excited to work with Orange County to develop a locally-based solar project that benefits Virginia communities, rate payers, and landowners,” they wrote in their application.

If approved, Sweet Spring Solar would produce enough electricity to power approximately 88 homes per year. The project application notes it would not be visible from Porter Road and would feature a vegetative screen at least 50 feet wide and more than 150 feet wide in many places. The project would not be visible from Route 20, the application notes.

It suggests approximately 20 temporary jobs would be created by the project during the construction phase, with one to two permanent operations positions created once the project comes online.

The application suggests, “the expected increase in real estate assessment from the solar site combined with the voluntary payments to Orange County yields nearly 10 times the amount of revenue to Orange County compared to current land use.”

The energy created on-site would be delivered to the Dominion power grid at the existing 12.5 kilovolt distribution line running along Porter Road.

According to the application, the proposed project would “consist of 3,808 crystalline silicon solar panels on a single-axis tracking system designed to optimize power production by rotating them to follow the path of the sun.” The rows would be 21.2 feet apart and cover approximately 33% of the project area. The project is expected to have a 30-year life span.

The project application suggests that with a solar facility, including an annual voluntary payment of $2,425 to the county, would generate more than $72,750 to the county—more than 10 times what the current land use would contribute.

The planning commission will consider the special use permit application in a public hearing Thursday, April 7, at 6 p.m., in the new Orange County public safety facility beside Booster Park and the Orange County Airport.

Those interested in reviewing the proposed project can find it at the county’s office of planning and development services at 128 West Main Street, Orange, or online at www.orangecountyva.gov. Written comments relative to the public hearing must be received by 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 7 at the aforementioned address or submitted electronically to zoning@orangecountyva.gov.

