Small-scale solar facility heads to BoS public hearing May 10

By Jeff Poole

Editor

The Orange County Planning Commission has unanimously recommended approval of a special use permit for a small scale solar facility near the Orange County landfill.

The subject property—116 acres in total, is located at the intersection of Route 20 and Porter Road and is zoned agricultural. The proposed solar photovoltaic project, submitted by Hexagon Energy of Charlottesville, would generate approximately 1 megawatt in capacity (measured in alternating current). The property is owned by Donald and Dena Jennings.

Solar generation facilities in Orange County are permitted only through special use permits.

The planning commission held a public hearing on the proposed project at its April 7 meeting and the matter will come before the board of supervisors in a public hearing next Tuesday, May 10.

Titled Sweet Spring Solar, the proposed project would produce enough electricity to power approximately 88 homes per year.

In presenting the project to the planning commission, Orange County Senior Planner Keri Ragland said the solar facility will encompass roughly 19 acres of the 116-acre parcel with eight and a half acres under solar panel. A six-foot-tall chain link fence with barbed wire will be installed around the perimeter, which will be screened by existing vegetation and generated energy will be delivered to the Dominion Power grid, she explained. The lifespan of the solar facility is projected to be 30 years. The site plan includes an entrance location off Porter road near the Orange County landfill. After receiving comments during the application review process, the applicant is now pursuing a new entrance location also along Porter Road, utilizing a natural gas pipeline easement owned and operated by Williams Company.

The applicant has proffered two conditions. The first is a payment of $1,400 per megawatt per year to the county. Since the proposed facility is designed to produce one megawatt, the payment would be $1,400 annually. County planning staff recommended approval of this special use permit contingent upon three conditions: approved decommissioning and erosion and sediment control plans and the appropriate bonds, as well as a Virginia Department of Transportation-approved vehicle entrance.

The project would feature a vegetative screen at least 50 feet wide and more than 150 feet wide in many places. The project would not be visible from Route 20, according to the application.

District 1 Planning Commission member Jason Capelle asked if there would be any anticipated impact to the county from the proposed facility.

“The only cost that I can think that may come across will be during the decommissioning process,” Ragland said. “The current one provided by the applicant states that materials will be recycled. And it’s unclear if that would be using the Orange County landfill or other recycling facilities. There are no infrastructure requirements, no water. There’s no water required on site.”

“So, all in all, this from a financial perspective, unlike so many of the housing developments we’re looking at, this would be a net positive to the county as far as revenue?

“It would be small, but technically, yes, a net positive,” she said.

Brendan Grajewski,a development manager with Hexagon Energy, which submitted the application, suggested the project would help Orange County, not hurt it.

“I think that you’ll see that, especially with these smaller scale projects, we’re really able to site them in an appropriate location and have them be innocuous neighbors, screened from all sides and really have it be a net-positive to the county,” he said.

Grajewski said the applicants held a community meeting in late March at the nearby Orange County Airport to solicit input from neighbors and talk about the project.

“I wanted to see what people had to say that may not normally be receiving an official county notice. I thought we had a really good conversation and discussion,” he said, citing two conditions that emerged from the meeting. One is the inclusion of a fire management plan submitted to Orange County Fire and EMS and the second is a vegetation management plan submitted as part of the application.

“The vegetation management plan would make sure that the ground cover underneath would be orderly and well-maintained,” he said. “This is a small project, one megawatt in size, with zero batteries. The electricity will be locally consumed, it will not be shipped off. It’s going into people’s houses nearby.”

If the project is approved, he suggested construction could begin in the summer of 2023.

Property owner Donald Jennings suggested his neighbors favored and supported the project, before the planning commission opened the public hearing.

“If solar energy is the cheapest cost energy, why did you have that politicians mandate it to be done?” Rhoadesville resident Paul Moog said. “As a resident of Orange County, I would like to see a moratorium on any more solar projects. I’m amazed at how much development is planned in Orange County. I think the county’s going to be ruined,” he suggested if proposed development projects are built-out.

“I don’t think this is a zero cost benefit. I think this is basically driven by government mandates,” he continued, suggesting solar projects are coming to Orange County because of inexpensive agricultural land.

“I don’t think we should approve any more of these projects. I think we need to keep Orange on a slow-growth plan,” he said. “No more tract houses and no more solar farms.”

David Dawson, of Orange, spoke in opposition to the proposed project, suggesting solar panels leach dangerous chemicals into the ground, destroying the soil. Upon decommissioning, he suggested the panels would leach in the county landfill.

Hexagon Energy Director of Development Adam Ventre countered Dawson’s claim and said the panels do not leach dangerous chemicals.

“We put them on hospitals, schools, libraries, public places, because we know that they that they are safe,” he told the commission. “There’s just simply no evidence for solar panels, whether whole, or even when they’re broken of leaching chemicals into the ground.”

During the commission’s discussion, chair Donald Brooks suggested the site—adjacent to the former Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the animal shelter and the landfill, might be the best place in the county for such a facility.

“Let’s be honest, there’s only so much that can be put next to a landfill,” he said, noting that with the adjacent airport and public facilities nearby, that area of the county is somewhat of a minor industrial area.

Ultimately, the commission recommended approval of the proposed project to the board of supervisors, with conditions including: a decommissioning plan, an erosion and sediment control plan (and associated bonds), VDOT-approved entrance, fire emergency plan and vegetation management plan.

The board has scheduled a public hearing Tuesday, May 10, at 5 p.m. in the public safety facility adjacent to Booster Park and the Orange County Airport. The application and associated materials can be viewed online at www.orangecountyva.gov or in the Gordon Building at 112 West Main Street, Orange. Written comments may be submitted by mail to Alyson Simpson, P. O. Box 111, Orange, Virginia 22960 or by email to asimpson@orangecountyva.gov and must be received by noon, May 10, to be included in the public hearing. Additionally, the meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s website for remote viewing.

