Small Business Week Orange County highlights local economy May 2-8

The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism is pleased to announce plans for the 2021 Small Business Week, scheduled for May 2-8.

Orange County will celebrate its many small businesses starting on Sunday, May 2. This year’s theme is focused on keeping it local, and we are encouraging residents to do so by shopping, dining, and supporting Orange County businesses. Each day on social media the Office will post facts and tidbits about why small businesses are essential to our community. The Office will distribute digital marketing materials, including a poster to download and display, and a Facebook header to help bring awareness to the community about this important week.

This past year has proven to be difficult for all, however, the business community has remained strong, and we want to recognize the contributions our small businesses make to Orange County by highlighting the importance of shopping and dining local,” said Rose Deal, Economic Development Director.

“The small business community in Orange County is the character that adds to our quality of life and small-town charm. Show support of the small businesses in your community, the impacts of that support are priceless,” noted Lori Landes-Carter, Tourism Manager.