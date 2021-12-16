Single-car wreck kills Barboursville man

A Barboursville man was killed and a Fredericksburg man suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash last week in Somerset.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, the accident occurred on Friday, Dec. 10, at 11:31 p.m. on Route 655 (Weyburn Road) just east of Route 20 (Constitution Highway).

A 2013 Ford Focus was traveling east on Rt. 655 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned before it collided with a power pole.

The driver of the Ford, John R. Herndon, 40, of Barboursville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Herndon was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Ford, a 20-year-old male, from Fredericksburg, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment. The male was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police Trooper C. Cortese.