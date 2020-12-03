Shop local for the holidays ...

By Jeff Poole
Traditionally, the first weekend of December is Orange County’s kick-off to an active and vibrant holiday season. But just as the current public health crisis forced Thanksgiving to become a muted affair, so, too, is the upcoming holiday season.
But for local merchants, the holiday season is essential to survival amid a tough economy. Sure, Orange Baptist Church can replace its
Singing Christmas Tree with a drive-in concert, but local businesses don’t have the same option.
That’s why local business advocates are promoting shopping local this holiday season—hoping to help local businesses finish a difficult year strongly.
Newly named Orange County Economic Development Director Rose Deal and her office launched the Orange is Retail Ready campaign in mid-November to help stimulate holiday shopping for locally owned businesses.
“This year has been different, and we know things have been confusing. As we work together to navigate this “new normal,” we won’t be able to predict everything, but we can show our support for some of the incredible small businesses here in Orange County,” she said. “From hand sanitizer to masks to social distancing, local businesses are following the necessary protocols and are ready to welcome back customers safely.
A series of videos and blog posts outline what local businesses are doing to protect customers and staff amid surging COVID-19 cases, while also highlighting their products and services to potential customers.
Deal said she saw where another economic development department had tried something similar and felt the approach could work in Orange.
“This is aimed at increasing consumer confidence and, in turn, increased spending to support local businesses,” she said.
Economic development staff asked local businesses what steps they’ve taken to promote safe shopping amid current restrictions and how they’ve modified their business models.
Those highlighted in the promotion include fitness-related businesses; craft beer, wine and beverage operations; arts and entertainment organizations; restaurants and more.
“Staying close to home this holiday season gives us all a wonderful opportunity to explore the treasures of our own backyard,” she said. “Orange County’s arts, entertainment, and attractions businesses have dazzled us with their adaptations.”
Meanwhile, local retailers are working harder than ever to stay open and keep their customers safe. Through shopping online to in-store options, you can find holiday gifts and decor for every person on your list without having to go very far, she added.
And, as part of the promotion, the office is hosting an Orange County Small Business Passport program through Dec. 17, which encourages county residents to support locally owned businesses with a chance to win one of 10 $150 gift cards. Passports can be downloaded at www.thinkorangeva.com/images/pdfs/passport_flyerfinal.jpg. Shoppers have local (not chain or nationally owned) businesses sign their passport and once completed, return to the office (electronically at sturner@orangecountyva.gov) for a chance to win a gift card to a locally owned business. The random drawing from all submitted passports will be conducted Dec. 18, at noon, on Facebook @thinkorangeva.
Deal said funds to support the campaign are part of the county’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds earmarked for local business support.
“We wanted to do something to promote local holiday sales and interest in shopping locally,” Deal said.
Orange Downtown Alliance Executive Director Charlotte Cole also acknowledged the uphill battle local businesses are facing amid the public health crisis.
“Our merchants face almost insurmountable odds with this latest wave hitting at the time of the traditional peak sales season,” she said, noting her office is doing its best to help mitigate the damage.
They’re continuing to promote the “Central Virginia’s Holiday Village” concept as a month-long brand promoting downtown Orange businesses.
As part of that effort, ODA and the town have invested in additional holiday lighting and banners and contracted Bradley Toombs of Finders Keepers to decorate vacant storefront windows downtown. Additionally, ODA engaged the Dolley Madison Garden Club to create winter planters along North Madison Road and Main Street to enhance the downtown shopping experience.
Beginning this week, Cole said ODA is running a digital ad campaign promoting “Orange is Central Virginia’s Holiday Village” in a geo-fenced area encompassing Charlottesville and Culpeper. It’s also launching its newest brand, Orange Treasures Trail (OTT) which packages all of the town’s “resellers” from D&J Thrift to Salvage Wrights.
“We have 11 resellers in Orange that offer such a wide variety of merchandise at all price points,” Cole noted. “OTT will initially launch as a mobile app, and as we build out our new web site
www.loveorangevirginia.org, it will be an integral part of that, too. While OTT focuses on our resellers, they are geographically interspersed with other retail, food and beverage and services enterprises, so the overall effect is to market the entire town as a ‘treasure trove.’”
Other efforts include partnering with Orange County Parks and Recreation, The Arts Center In Orange and OEI Events to present a Gingerbread Walk (where downtown businesses display gingerbread house contest entries in their storefront windows) Dec. 12, and reprising its Orange Elves Off the Shelf video series that will spotlight local merchants and the Holiday Village theme on social media.
Orange County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Deanne Marshall summed it up succinctly.
“Shop local, put your money where your home is,” she said. “We are asking everyone to support our local businesses when seeking gifts for friends, family and coworkers on their Christmas gift list. Orange County’s small businesses reflect our community. They are our friends and neighbors that are working hard to keep their employees and customers safe during the pandemic. Our small businesses help give our community its unique feel and character.”
Supporting local businesses also indirectly puts money into community events, sports teams and fundraisers that often are sponsored by these businesses, she added. Business owners often become mentors and decision-makers in the community, too, working with local governments to make improvements that benefit the entire community.
From supporting Chamber of Commerce special events to donating prizes for auctions and drawings benefiting various charities.
