Shop local for the holidays ...

As part of that effort, ODA and the town have invested in additional holiday lighting and banners and contracted Bradley Toombs of Finders Keepers to decorate vacant storefront windows downtown. Additionally, ODA engaged the Dolley Madison Garden Club to create winter planters along North Madison Road and Main Street to enhance the downtown shopping experience.

Beginning this week, Cole said ODA is running a digital ad campaign promoting “Orange is Central Virginia’s Holiday Village” in a geo-fenced area encompassing Charlottesville and Culpeper. It’s also launching its newest brand, Orange Treasures Trail (OTT) which packages all of the town’s “resellers” from D&J Thrift to Salvage Wrights.

“We have 11 resellers in Orange that offer such a wide variety of merchandise at all price points,” Cole noted. “OTT will initially launch as a mobile app, and as we build out our new web site

www.loveorangevirginia.org, it will be an integral part of that, too. While OTT focuses on our resellers, they are geographically interspersed with other retail, food and beverage and services enterprises, so the overall effect is to market the entire town as a ‘treasure trove.’”