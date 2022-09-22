Sheriff's Office: Orange County deputy dies

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page Sept. 16 that Deputy John Berry had died unexpectedly at his home earlier that day. Its statement read as follows:

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Orange County Deputy John Berry. Deputy Berry passed away unexpectedly this morning at his home. John has served faithfully with our office since May of 2011. He has held positions in the patrol division, civil process, and investigations. Please join us in sending condolences and prayers to John’s family and friends.”

Berry is listed as an active duty officer on the Orange County website as an investigator. No further information was available at the time of print and Orange County Sheriff’s Office did not respond immediately to requests for comment.