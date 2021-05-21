Shady Grove Baptist Church celebrates a 150-year ministry: Pandemic delays celebration services

COVID-19 has forced the church to undergo some significant changes when it comes to worship services. A Sunday parking lot service has been set up where members can sit in their cars and listen to the Rev. Moore preach. Additionally, both morning Sunday school and Wednesday prayer fellowship are held using a free conference call service.

“We do our drive-in Sunday services in the main parking lot,” Lewis said. “The Rev. Moore comes outdoors or when it was too cold he would stand in the foyer of the church with speakers on the outside. Probably about 35 members have been very consistent in coming out and being a part of the parking lot services. Those last right around 45 minutes.”

At present, church leadership is waiting to see whether the pandemic is fully under control before holding a gathering to mark the 150-year milestone. According to Lewis, the possibility of scheduling an event for Labor Day has been floated.

“It’s still kind of up in the air,” he said. “We might merge it with our homecoming event, which is in September. That’s when we get a lot of our members to come from cities and various other locations. Usually, we have a big gathering on the first Sunday in September. So, we are hoping to combine the church’s anniversary with that.”