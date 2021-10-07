September concludes as worst COVID case month

By Jeff Poole
Editor
September closed as Orange County’s worst month with regard to coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Last month, the county reported 657 new COVID-19 cases, with 26 hospitalizations and seven virus-related deaths.
The previous high month had been January 2021 with 572 cases, just as the first phase of vaccines were becoming available.
January also recorded the second-highest number of hospitalizations (16), followed by February (12) and September (10). March had the most COVID-related deaths (10), followed by September and February (seven apiece) and December 2020 (six).
Through the first few days of October, the local new case count hasn’t looked much better, with 84 new cases reported as of Monday morning. The bulk of those cases (61) were reported last Friday and Saturday.
Even with only seven new cases registered Monday morning, the county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases was at 21.
The community spread level in Orange County, the five-county Rappahannock Rapidan Health District and much of Virginia remains at a high level.
“We had hoped we would be at a lower level right now, but Delta has changed the game,” said April Achter, RRHD Population Health Coordinator, noting the Delta variant spreads easier and carries a higher viral load for those who contract it.
Whereas the original COVID-19 attached to human receptors like kindergarten glue, she said, “Delta is like Gorilla Glue.” Across Virginia, hospitals are nearly full treating sick patients, Achter said. It’s an outbreak of the unvaccinated, she added.
“Public health staff and doctors and nurses in the community…are really tired,” she said, noting district-area case counts are nearing those last seen in early 2021.
“We are not at a place where we want to be in our community,” she said. “We need to go back to basics.”
When the novel coronavirus first arrived, there were only non-pharmaceutical tools to combat it—hand-washing, distancing, mask wearing and staying home when sick—all measures that need to resume, Achter said.
A huge difference now, she added, is vaccine availability: “These vaccines we have work better than we could have ever imagined,” Achter said. “We just need to encourage more people to get them.”
In the past week, 148 county residents have contracted the virus, while 119 have become fully vaccinated and another 113 received at least a first shot.
Across Orange County, 18,363 residents had been fully vaccinated as of Monday morning. That figure represents 49.6% of the county’s entire population. Of those 18 and older, 59.3% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated. Across Virginia, 72% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated and 60.5% of the entire population is vaccinated, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
“One of the best ways to move forward, get back to [giving more] vaccinations…they have performed with an efficacy we couldn’t have even imagined,” Achter said, noting less than 1% of those who are vaccinated are being hospitalized or dying from the virus.
The chances of vaccinated residents dying from COVID-19 are very low, Achter emphasized. For the unvaccinated, dying from the virus is much more likely, she added, saying its mortality rate is 10 times higher than the flu.
Everyone 12 or older is eligible to be vaccinated now. To find free vaccines nearby, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.
The Culpeper Star-Exponent contributed to this report.