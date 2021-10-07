September concludes as worst COVID case month

Whereas the original COVID-19 attached to human receptors like kindergarten glue, she said, “Delta is like Gorilla Glue.” Across Virginia, hospitals are nearly full treating sick patients, Achter said. It’s an outbreak of the unvaccinated, she added.

“Public health staff and doctors and nurses in the community…are really tired,” she said, noting district-area case counts are nearing those last seen in early 2021.

“We are not at a place where we want to be in our community,” she said. “We need to go back to basics.”

When the novel coronavirus first arrived, there were only non-pharmaceutical tools to combat it—hand-washing, distancing, mask wearing and staying home when sick—all measures that need to resume, Achter said.

A huge difference now, she added, is vaccine availability: “These vaccines we have work better than we could have ever imagined,” Achter said. “We just need to encourage more people to get them.”

In the past week, 148 county residents have contracted the virus, while 119 have become fully vaccinated and another 113 received at least a first shot.