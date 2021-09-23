September case count climbs to 435

By Jeff Poole
Editor
With more than 70 new COVID-19 cases reported last Thursday and Friday alone, Orange County’s September new case count has already surged past August’s total of 374, making it the second-worst case month behind only January 2021 (572).
As of Monday morning, 435 new coronavirus cases had been reported in Orange County, including 176 in the past week. The county’s rolling, seven-day average of daily new cases was 25, including a spike of 38 cases last Friday.
The surging case counts continue, while local vaccination rates have lagged with just 38 county residents fully vaccinated in the past week, according to Virginia Department of Health Data. As of Monday morning, only 48.1% of Orange County residents were fully vaccinated with 57.8% of eligible adults vaccinated. Statewide, 58.8% of the entire population is vaccinated and 70.3% of eligible adults are fully vaccinated.
Last week, the Virginia Department of Health announced that vaccinated Virginia residents can obtain a QR code to quickly access or share their vaccination record.
QR codes–short for “quick response” – are commonly used in retail, logistics and other sectors. The technology allows anyone to show proof of vaccination with a digital or printed QR code instead of a paper card, and without the need for an app. As more and more employers and businesses respond to calls by President Joe Biden and Gov. Ralph Northam to require that employees and customers be vaccinated, QR codes will help improve the consistency and security of vaccination information while protecting individual privacy.
A person vaccinated in Virginia can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to obtain their free vaccination record with QR code, which can then be saved to a phone gallery, printed on paper, or stored in a compatible account.
QR codes contain the same information as paper records, but in a format that offers greater security and efficiency. Because the QR code is digitally signed by the Virginia Department of Health, it cannot be altered or forged. Information from QR codes is only available if and when the individual chooses to share it. Businesses and employers that choose to verify an individual’s vaccination status can scan QR codes with the free SMART Health Verifier App. Individuals do not need to download an app to use QR codes.
Virginia is now the fifth U.S. state to adopt the SMART Health format for QR codes.
QR codes are available to anyone whose vaccination record includes a working phone number and is in the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS). Nearly all doses administered in Virginia are reported to VIIS, including pharmacies, physician offices, health department clinics, federally qualified health centers, and community vaccination centers. Some doses administered outside Virginia to Virginia residents may be in VIIS. Doses administered directly by federal agencies such as the Department of Defense or Department of Veterans Affairs are not reported to VIIS. A person whose record cannot be retrieved automatically may call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) for assistance.
With more than 10.2 million doses of vaccine administered so far in Virginia, more than 58% of the population is fully vaccinated. Everyone 12 or older is eligible to be vaccinated now. To find free vaccines nearby, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.