September case count climbs to 435

By Jeff Poole

Editor

With more than 70 new COVID-19 cases reported last Thursday and Friday alone, Orange County’s September new case count has already surged past August’s total of 374, making it the second-worst case month behind only January 2021 (572).

As of Monday morning, 435 new coronavirus cases had been reported in Orange County, including 176 in the past week. The county’s rolling, seven-day average of daily new cases was 25, including a spike of 38 cases last Friday.

The surging case counts continue, while local vaccination rates have lagged with just 38 county residents fully vaccinated in the past week, according to Virginia Department of Health Data. As of Monday morning, only 48.1% of Orange County residents were fully vaccinated with 57.8% of eligible adults vaccinated. Statewide, 58.8% of the entire population is vaccinated and 70.3% of eligible adults are fully vaccinated.

Last week, the Virginia Department of Health announced that vaccinated Virginia residents can obtain a QR code to quickly access or share their vaccination record.