Seller's market: In local real estate, supply can’t keep up with demand

By Morgan Edwards

Reporter

Three key things have been on homebuyers’ wish lists in the Orange County region during the last 12 plus months: office space for those working at home, distance from neighboring houses and high-speed internet.

Local realtors Adrianna Cowan Waddy, Julia Lyman and Donna Waugh-Robinson all agree that COVID-19 has done little to dampen the industry. Although many other economic indicators have been flashing red since March 2020, the housing market has continued chugging along and, in some cases, grown.

“The national trend toward increased home-buying during the past year, in spite of COVID-19 has held true here in Orange County,” Waddy said. “Sales are up as well as prices, and there is a shortage of inventory. It is truly a seller’s market.”

Data compiled by Keller Williams Alliance shows that 11 home sales closed in February in Orange County and 24 homes are currently for sale. The average list price for a home in the county was $314,236 and the average sale price was $323,145.

Lyman explained that the lack of inventory has been a boon for those looking to sell their home but has made finding one as a buyer exceedingly difficult.