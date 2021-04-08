Seller's market: In local real estate, supply can’t keep up with demand

By Morgan Edwards
Reporter
Three key things have been on homebuyers’ wish lists in the Orange County region during the last 12 plus months: office space for those working at home, distance from neighboring houses and high-speed internet.
Local realtors Adrianna Cowan Waddy, Julia Lyman and Donna Waugh-Robinson all agree that COVID-19 has done little to dampen the industry. Although many other economic indicators have been flashing red since March 2020, the housing market has continued chugging along and, in some cases, grown.
“The national trend toward increased home-buying during the past year, in spite of COVID-19 has held true here in Orange County,” Waddy said. “Sales are up as well as prices, and there is a shortage of inventory. It is truly a seller’s market.”
Data compiled by Keller Williams Alliance shows that 11 home sales closed in February in Orange County and 24 homes are currently for sale. The average list price for a home in the county was $314,236 and the average sale price was $323,145.
Lyman explained that the lack of inventory has been a boon for those looking to sell their home but has made finding one as a buyer exceedingly difficult.
“There are a lot of factors causing extremely low home inventory,” she said. “Initially, we thought that people were afraid to list because of uncertainty about the pandemic and for safety reasons. However, the upshot of low inventory is that it has caused prices to jump considerably. Especially in Charlottesville. The market there has gone kind of crazy. I have buyer clients in Alexandria that couldn’t get down here fast enough to make an offer on a home. In Charlottesville they go under contract in a day and in Orange less than a week.”
The pandemic-driven exodus from major cities that has been a hot topic in the media recently is only slightly exaggerated, Lyman said.
“Compared to Charlottesville, Orange is a more affordable market,” she said. “In the higher-end properties I think we are seeing greater levels of migration from metropolitan areas than in years past. They used to come down here just because it was beautiful and we had low taxes. But now they are really appreciating the lower density as well.”
What buyers look for in a home really depends on their personal taste and work situation, Waugh-Robinson said. At the end of the day, it often comes back to internet availability.
“The first thing buyers ask, whether they are looking for a small property or larger property, is if there’s high-speed internet available,” Waugh-Robinson said. “Some of them need more rooms, not so much space. Like a big living room isn’t necessary if everyone is working from home.”
Waugh-Robinson also serves as a member of the Orange Town Council and pointed out that getting broadband access is a top priority for her and her fellow councilmembers.
“The county has been working feverishly to get new wire laid,” she said. “So, we should have our county fully wired for high-speed internet by the end of the year.”
While better internet may not drastically change the county’s demographics, it could attract potential homebuyers from more expensive markets looking for a better deal. Not having to commute to and from an office each day has made rural living increasingly desirable.
In the past year, my associate and I have had clients from Dallas, California, Philadelphia area, Tennessee, Maryland,” Waugh-Robinson said.
When most states entered into full lockdown last March, many people resorted to walking, running and exercising outdoors instead of inside a gym. One might think that walkability and being close to shopping and dining would be essential for most homebuyers, yet Waddy says the reality is quite the opposite.
“Walking to ‘amenities’ and ‘retail’ has not been a real draw as most people have been avoiding retail and luxuries such as dining out,” she said. “People seem less concerned with driving, distances, and being in their personal vehicles. Proximity to services and entertainment actually seems less important than pre-COVID-19.”
According to Lyman, the county’s different regions appeal to different types of clients.
“Orange County has two distinct housing markets. When you go up Route 20 toward Spotsylvania, that really is a Washington, D.C. bedroom community. That’s where you find more track development and high-density neighborhoods. But when you come down to the southwestern part of the county it’s country properties and small towns. You would never know that it’s the same county.”
Low inventory has resulted in a new construction and land sales boom throughout Orange County, Waugh-Robinson said. She sees this trend continuing into next year and beyond.
Waddy said that the reality of being a real estate agent in the midst of a severe pandemic is at times a brutal one. Her bread and butter is interacting with clients and building relationships and she looks forward to getting back to a semblance of normalcy in the coming months. Still, Waddy said she loves her job and is grateful for the structure it provides.
“The most enjoyable thing about being a Realtor during the past year is that the industry is robust and properties are moving,” she said. “People are coming out to see homes and land and it gives positive vibes for life in general.”