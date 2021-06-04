Seeking safety solutions

“One of the things we’re looking at, south of Route 20 for an eight mile stretch, is the speed limits, signage, all of the intersection geometry and sight distance,” Saunders said at the May 25 meeting. “We met with the traffic engineers Wednesday. They’re going to evaluate speed limits, look at the pavement markings, the passing zones, all the signage.”

“When you see speeds like that, the first thing I think of is can you put a speed bump in the middle of 522 and get everyone to stop and go over that?” he told the supervisors. “It would generate a lot of noise, but it’s not an ineffective solution. But sometimes we wonder what we can do next.”

VDOT has also had to contend with the age of Route 522. Saunders explained that with each evolution of the road, new safety measures have to be developed.

“If you look back over your shoulder and think about those intersections, some of those roads have been in existence for more than 100 years,” he said. “They evolved from paths that travelers frequented and then at some point became hard surface roads. They were certainly never designed to an engineering standard, especially one that’s common today. Now we see more traffic, larger vehicles and higher speeds. Unfortunately, we see crashes and crash patterns that fall outside of the typical countermeasures VDOT has.”