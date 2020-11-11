Schools’ STEM bus makes the rounds

Through November and into early December, the Orange County Schools’ STEM bus will be visiting school meal pick-up locations to pass out free books, STEM activities and math games to Orange County school children from kindergarten through eighth grade. The science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) bus is a mobile classroom in a repurposed school bus. Traditionally, it would visit schools and students would get to try out computer coding and experiment with robots, among other activities. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited students’ ability to participate in activities on the STEM bus. The STEM bus visited Unionville Elementary School last Friday and (from left to right) Kristin Lohr, Jessica Sarver, and Wilma Brookman (pictured) distributed prepackaged kits (including a grade-appropriate book, family math game and STEM activity kit) to dozens of families who also picked up free food available to all school children. The STEM bus will be at Gordon-Barbour Elementary School Friday, Nov. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; at Orange County High School Friday, Nov. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and at Locust Grove Middle School Friday, Dec. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sarver, the schools’ STEM coordinator, said since children can’t visit the bus, this is the next best thing. She thanked the Orange Rotary Club and the Lake of the Woods Lions Club and Lioness Club for their support of the STEM bus program.