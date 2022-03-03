Schools seek public participation in superintendent search: survey deadline is March 6; public hearing is March 7

The Orange County School Board announced Tuesday it will begin the process of hiring a new superintendent by seeking public input on qualifications.

The school board has created a survey related to superintendent criteria, available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OrangeCountySuperintendentSearch and on the home page of the

division website at www.ocss-va.org. The closing date for the survey is March 6.

In addition to the survey, the board will hold a public hearing Monday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at the Taylor Education Administration Complex in Orange.

“Hiring a new superintendent is the biggest task facing a school board and we want to make sure that the public has a voice in this process,” said School Board Chair Sherrie Page. “We hope that parents, staff and residents will take time to fill out the survey and/or attend the public hearing.”

At its work session Monday, the school board selected the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) to assist with the superintendent search.