 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schools seek public participation in superintendent search: survey deadline is March 6; public hearing is March 7

  • 0
OC Schools-Taylor Education Administration Complex

The Orange County School Board will hold a public hearing Monday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at the Taylor Education Administration Complex in Orange to solicit public input on the qualifications of its next superintendent. 

 Review file photo

The Orange County School Board announced Tuesday it will begin the process of hiring a new superintendent by seeking public input on qualifications. 

The school board has created a survey related to superintendent criteria,  available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OrangeCountySuperintendentSearch and on the home page of the

division website at www.ocss-va.org. The closing date for the survey is March 6.

In addition to the survey, the board will hold a public hearing Monday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at the Taylor Education Administration Complex in Orange. 

“Hiring a new superintendent is the biggest task facing a school board and we want to make sure that the public has a voice in this process,” said School Board Chair Sherrie Page. “We hope that parents, staff and residents will take time to fill out the survey and/or attend the public hearing.”

At its work session Monday, the school board selected the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) to assist with the superintendent search.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert