Schools return to hybrid instruction model Monday

Orange County Public Schools are expected to return to a hybrid model of in-person and online instruction beginning Monday, Feb. 1.

Orange County Schools have been online only since Jan. 6, as COVID-19 cases surged throughout the county and the region, overwhelming hospitals and reducing staff exposed to the potentially deadly virus.

At a regularly scheduled school board work session Monday, Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead reported a downward trend in local coronavirus cases prompting a return to the hybrid instruction model implemented when school began last summer.

“All the data is trending toward a better day and because of that, we recommend we resume our hybrid model of instruction Feb. 1,” Dr. Snead told the school board. That means students in grades K-8 return to in-person instruction two days per week with the balance of their instruction occurring online. High school students will return to class one day per week. Approximately 46% of the county’s students opted for exclusively virtual instruction and will continue in that mode through the balance of the school year.