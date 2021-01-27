Schools return to hybrid instruction model Monday

Orange County Public Schools are expected to return to a hybrid model of in-person and online instruction beginning Monday, Feb. 1.
Orange County Schools have been online only since Jan. 6, as COVID-19 cases surged throughout the county and the region, overwhelming hospitals and reducing staff exposed to the potentially deadly virus.
At a regularly scheduled school board work session Monday, Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead reported a downward trend in local coronavirus cases prompting a return to the hybrid instruction model implemented when school began last summer.
“All the data is trending toward a better day and because of that, we recommend we resume our hybrid model of instruction Feb. 1,” Dr. Snead told the school board. That means students in grades K-8 return to in-person instruction two days per week with the balance of their instruction occurring online. High school students will return to class one day per week. Approximately 46% of the county’s students opted for exclusively virtual instruction and will continue in that mode through the balance of the school year.
Dr. Snead cited the effectiveness of the hybrid model through the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, noting only two localized interruptions to in-person learning at Orange Elementary School and Locust Grove Primary School, forcing two-week shifts to online learning for students at those two schools.
“It wasn’t until Jan. 4 that it became overwhelming,” he said. “We’re excited to return to the hybrid model next week.”
Additionally, he said high school athletics would continue with the strict protocols in place to protect student-athletes and coaches.
“This means a lot to our student-athletes and we’re excited to continue that,” he said, noting that competitions will remain closed to fans.
Meanwhile, school human resources director Yvonne Dawson told the school board that school and county officials have worked with health district staff and Orange Family Physicians to hold a vaccination clinic this week for school and county staff.
Dawson said Orange Family Physicians will administer the Pfizer vaccine later this week to school and county staff who are registered.
“We’re excited and think a number of our staff will be taking advantage of this vaccination opportunity,” she said. “We’re very thankful. Hopefully, this will get us one step closer to normal.”