Schools require masks indoors for students, staff, visitors

District 3 board member Mike Jones acknowledged everyone had experienced COVID-fatigue.

He cited a timeline of the disease and noted that the CDC initially had said masks were not needed. Later, he continued, the CDC advised that those who got vaccinated would be fine.

“If we do not act as the statute requires, we’re in violation of the law. With my professional career, it puts me in a pickle,” the State Police investigator said. “It’s a terrible fate that we’ve created a civil war, with China’s help, but if it means wearing a mask to get our kids back into school where they need to be so we can be an educated society, then that’s what we need to do.

“I don’t like it, but there’ve been a lot of things in life I didn’t like but had to do,” he concluded.

District 4 board member Bette Winter noted 33 new COVID-19 cases had been reported in Orange County between July 29 and Aug. 4 and that Gov. Northam announced in late June that 70% of Virginians had received at least one dose of the vaccine and many have had the opportunity to receive their second shots.

“I will not be motivated by fear. I want parents to have a choice,” she said, adding she’d like the school board to offer parents a mask opt-out option.