Schools require masks indoors for students, staff, visitors

Two days before the 2021-22 school year began, the Orange County School Board adopted a new resolution that requires students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings while indoors.
The vote, at a special meeting Monday morning, followed last week’s adoption of a resolution that made the wearing of masks optional.
But in the week that followed, Gov. Ralph Northam cited not only General Assembly legislation (Senate bill 1303) mandating in-person instruction, but also the provision that school divisions follow mitigation strategies from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC guidelines now recommend indoor face masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
“That law was passed by strong bipartisan vote of the legislature and I expect school divisions to follow it,” the governor said at a news conference last Thursday. “If they choose not to follow it, they should have a frank discussion with their legal counsel.”
At Monday’s meeting, it seems the school board had done just that.
“A week ago, we passed a resolution that stated the wearing of face coverings would be a matter of choice,” Orange County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead said. “Since then, the governor held a press conference and referenced new guidance from the CDC, which leads one to believe the matter of wearing masks indoors is now a legal matter.”
Dr. Snead said he had contacted the schools’ legal counsel and admitted there is some level of confusion and frustration surrounding the governor’s pronouncement.
SB 1303 says each school board shall provide for in-person instruction “in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
“Right now, we have been guided in our reopening plan to adopt a universal indoor masking policy until the CDC reissues indoor mask guidelines,” he reported to the board. “Last week we passed a resolution saying otherwise.
Facing an audience of parents and school staff, board members offered a range of comments on the issue and voted down two proposed motions before ultimately passing a third on a 3-1 vote, with one abstention.
District 1 board member Carol Couch acknowledged that parents should be concerned about their own child and children. As a school board member, she said she’s concerned about all 5,000 children.
“Parents are correct in that the odds of their child getting COVID is very low, but I’m looking at what’s best for a large group.”
District 3 board member Mike Jones acknowledged everyone had experienced COVID-fatigue.
He cited a timeline of the disease and noted that the CDC initially had said masks were not needed. Later, he continued, the CDC advised that those who got vaccinated would be fine.
“If we do not act as the statute requires, we’re in violation of the law. With my professional career, it puts me in a pickle,” the State Police investigator said. “It’s a terrible fate that we’ve created a civil war, with China’s help, but if it means wearing a mask to get our kids back into school where they need to be so we can be an educated society, then that’s what we need to do.
“I don’t like it, but there’ve been a lot of things in life I didn’t like but had to do,” he concluded.
District 4 board member Bette Winter noted 33 new COVID-19 cases had been reported in Orange County between July 29 and Aug. 4 and that Gov. Northam announced in late June that 70% of Virginians had received at least one dose of the vaccine and many have had the opportunity to receive their second shots.
“I will not be motivated by fear. I want parents to have a choice,” she said, adding she’d like the school board to offer parents a mask opt-out option.
“I’d ask the board to consider some common-sense protocols. I support an individual’s right to choose and it should be the parents’ decision for their children,” she concluded to applause from the audience.
District 2 board member and chair, Sherrie Page spoke next and noted, “We’re at a time when someone’s going to be unhappy. Whether you agree or not, we have to follow this whether we like it or not.”
She then notified her fellow board members if they chose to go against state law, and the board attorney’s recommendation, “You’re going out on your own. Our counsel will not represent you.”
She said the board’s legal counsel had said a parental opt-out “doesn’t fly.”
She then said with contact tracing an infected student or staff member could “potentially close down a whole school building for two weeks or longer.”
“If we can get our kids back in school safely, wear the mask, wear the mask, wear the mask,” she said. “It’s my job to make sure the facts are there and the board understands the legal ramifications.”
District 5 board member Jim Hopkins, who initially proposed the optional mask resolution, said he felt that resolution was in violation of the law passed by the general assembly and offered a replacement he hoped would achieve a middle ground and comply with the state legislation.
“To comply with Senate Bill 1303, Orange County Public Schools will adhere to federal CDC guidelines to the maximum extent practical,” Hopkins proposed. “Still, if masks interfere with instruction in the teacher’s judgment, wearing masks in the classroom may be optional.”
Ultimately, Jones seconded the motion for discussion.
Page said she’d love to support the motion, but felt it defeated the purpose.
“If we leave it up to the teachers, it will create an unequal divide in classrooms and buildings,” based on whether or not teachers or staff are for or against masks, she said. “I think this will create more problems than just being clear in our statement.”
She noted that clear face shields are available to teachers and students if needed.
“I see this as sending a mixed message.”
“We’ve gotten too much into the health issue and the educational issue has dropped off the board,” Hopkins, a former classroom teacher, responded. “The CDC has no responsibility or authority for educating these children.”
Ultimately, the board called for a vote on Hopkins’ motion as presented—which failed. Page and Couch voted against the motion, while Hopkins supported it. Winter and Jones abstained.
“I like the idea, but I don’t think it should be the teachers’ judgment, it should be the parents’,” Winter said.
Page countered with her own motion to be in compliance with Virginia law, the guidance of legal counsel and the CDC and require masks in schools.
“I love people and I love children, but I’m not willing to go to jail for anyone,” she said.
With a second by Couch, the board called for a vote, which also failed with Couch and Page supporting it and Winter and Hopkins opposing. Jones again abstained.
Following the second vote, Jones said he’d read the statute again and the legal advice and offered, “We don’t have a choice, that’s what it boils down to.” Preaching patience, persistence and politeness, he said, “Our goal is to get these children back in school.”
“This is the law. If we don’t like the laws, we need to change them,” he said.
Page then reintroduced her motion, which this time passed 3-1, with Hopkins dissenting and Winter abstaining.
Monday afternoon, school administration had created a 2021-22 return to school safety protocol and posted it to the school website.
It outlines 17 mitigation protocols for the coming school year, ranging from implementing physical distancing where possible, sanitization practices in classrooms, buses and in high-touch areas, directional signage, and cafeteria and recess plans, among others. The full list of mitigation protocols is available on the schools’ website at www.ocss-va.org.