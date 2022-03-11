Schools propose salary increases: Considering $62 million 2022-23 budget

By Jeff Poole

Editor

For school employees, one of the key take-aways of the proposed 2022-23 school budget is a proposed 5% pay increase for all full-time employees with an additional 3% increase for teachers.

At its Feb. 21 works session, the Orange County School Board got its first look at budget priorities and proposals for the 2022-23 school year.

Collective budget priorities, presented by school administration, total $4.5 million, with an expected $3.58 million in increased state funding, an increase of $41,000 in other funding, leaving the balance—$881,549—to come from additional (local) sources.

The big-ticket item, of course is the proposed pay increase for all full-time employees, based on former Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget (submitted before he left office) calling for a statewide increase for all standards of quality positions. Meanwhile, the school budget also calls for a 3% increase for all teachers (totaling $743,348) that would help Orange County close the pay gap when compared to neighboring school divisions. The proposed budget also includes increasing the stipend for teachers with master’s degrees from $2,700 to $3,000 (totaling $82,900). Meanwhile, the proposed budget includes an additional 3% increase for bus drivers and monitors ($61,500) as Orange County attempts to stay competitive for those positions within the region. Instructional assistants also would receive additional pay ($57,244) to help close the gap between local pay rates and those of nearby schools.

Salary and benefit increases would total $2.5 million.

There are more than a dozen new staff positions proposed in the new budget, including: three special education teachers (two at Locust Grove Middle School and one at Locust Grove Elementary), two English language learner teachers (one at Orange Elementary and one at Orange County High School), an English language learner tutor, two world language teachers (one at LGMS and one at Prospect Heights Middle School), a physical education teacher (LGMS) and three math interventionists (two for primary and elementary students and one for middle school students). Positions are driven either by enrollment, provide necessary support, to meet Virginia Department of Education staffing ratios or other requirements.

Other staff positions include new attendance and front office staff at LGMS and an electrician apprentice to work with the school’s maintenance department.

Collectively, new positions would cost $972,195.

Other increases to the proposed nearly $62 million budget include budgeting $877,438 for increased insurance expenses; an additional $50,000 for increased costs for materials and supplies; an additional $15,000 in painting costs; $120,000 in for a new phone system annual fee; and $125,635 in textbook transfers funds (requiring a local match).

Of the $61,992,729 proposed budget, $44.7 million (72%) would be spent on instruction, $5.7 million spent on operation and maintenance (9%), $4.6 million spent on transportation (7%), $3.3 million spent on administration, attendance and health (5%) and $2.7 million spent on technology (4%).

Of the anticipated operating revenues, 56% ($34.9 million) come from the state, 36% ($22.4) would come from the county and 7% ($4.4 million) would be federal funds.

In proposing increases to teacher and instructional assistant pay, school administrators compared Orange County’s standing among 10 regional school divisions based on established steps within the pay scale.

Orange County teachers at step 0 ($45,424) rank ninth out of the 10 counties, with Albemarle ($48,298) first and Spotsylvania ($45,306) 10th. Madison County falls just ahead of Orange in eighth place ($45,600), while Greene is fourth ($47,952).

At step 5, Orange is 10th ($46,755) with Albemarle again first ($51,498).

Orange County is ninth of the 10 counties at step 10 ($48,766); step 15 ($51,622); and step 20 ($55,040), and eighth at both step 25 ($58,968) and step 30 ($63,023). Albemarle County consistently is the top paying division through step 20, with Stafford County the highest at steps 25 ($68,600) and 30 ($76,800).

For Orange County instructional assistants, they consistently are seventh out of nine counties listed on a comparison chart at steps ranging from 0 ($14,905) to 25 ($24,333). Spotsylvania ($20,415 - $37,083) and Stafford ($20,093 - $30,661), respectively, pay the most and second-most across the region. Madison ($15,470 - $20,697) and Greene ($14,871 – $20,127) have starting salaries most similar to Orange, while Louisa and Goochland counties more closely model Orange County’s pay rate across the step scale.

Last Monday, the school board solicited public comments on the proposed budget and heard from one speaker—Orange County High School teacher Pa’Trice Day Owens—who expressed appreciation for the proposed pay increase across the board for school staff.

“Our wages and salaries are lower than the surrounding areas, so we appreciate the raises that are being considered,” she said. “They are vital.”

She also suggested the administration and board consider adding stipends—similar to the ones coaches get—for teachers who supervise and lead various vocational clubs and organizations, many of which require similar levels of preparation and time commitment as school sports. She said teachers commit substantial time, energy and effort outside the classroom for these programs, but receive no additional stipend or support and encouraged the administration and board to consider adding that to the proposed budget.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.