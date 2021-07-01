Schools prepare for full fall return

“Now that we are moving into July, we’ll have discussions about what [a backup plan] might look like,” Page said. “The Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control could ask for a mitigation plan before the school year begins. To my knowledge, those conversations have not taken place yet.”

Page pointed out that the school district is acutely aware of the risk of an outbreak and the ever-changing face of a virus that has hung over the country like a black cloud for more than a year.

“Most of our teachers have been vaccinated, but at the elementary school where they are 12 and under, those students haven’t been given their vaccine,” she said. “You could go into a school year and be seven or 10 days in and have a whole class of kids [get sick]. I hope that doesn’t happen. Yet, with this new variant out there, we don’t know if they are more susceptible to that.”

The variant mentioned by Page is the Delta variant identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) in May. According to the WHO, this specific mutation of the COVID-19 virus was first discovered in India last year and is likely responsible for the crushing wave of cases and deaths that has afflicted the country recently.