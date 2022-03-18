Schools outline superintendent qualifications; School board collects input through survey, public hearing

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

As Orange County Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead’s June 30 retirement date nears, the education community is discussing what qualifications and characteristics they want to see in his replacement.

At the Orange County School Board’s regular meeting on March 7, a public hearing was held for members of the community to give input on the superintendent search. Following the hearing, a draft was finalized by the board detailing the requirements and preferences for prospective applicants.

Orange County Education Association President Pa’Trice Day Owens addressed the board during the public hearing with collective input gathered by members of the OCEA.

“We need a superintendent that is willing to listen to and work with the employees of the school divisions. We need a superintendent that can balance the needs of educators and the desires of the community,” she said. “We need a superintendent that will stand up for what is morally right.”

Day Owens continued with requests from the OCEA, saying Orange County Public Schools needs a superintendent who has taught in a K-12 classroom within the last decade, is dedicated to improving student performance, does not take political stances, puts education at the forefront of every decision, is a proven financial responsible leader, provides expert guidance to school board members, is a visionary, understands that pay is not the only incentive to teaching in OCPS and that equity and diversity are not words to be taken lightly.

“Lastly, we need a superintendent who understands the entire mission of OCPS depends on all the stakeholders involved,” said Day Owens.

Unionville resident Teri Pace also addressed the board during public hearing.

“I hope that the board will look for a superintendent that believes in or has a proven record of holding students and educators accountable for their actions,” she said. “[And has] a no-nonsense code of conduct for students and teachers and promotes rigorous academic standards for all students at all levels.”

“We need a superintendent who is all about transparency,” added OCPS parent Larry Scott, who said, “there was a huge transparency issue on the board” until the body voted to change its meeting time from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Data gathered through a survey on the OCPS website from parents, OCPS employees, school administrators and civic organizations showed that all participants who contributed to the survey preferred a superintendent with a doctoral degree and most preferred a superintendent with experience as a superintendent or assistant superintendent, principal, educator and someone that has experience in the state of Virginia, according to school board chair Sherrie Page.

District 4 board member Chelsea Quintern suggested amending the announcement of the superintendent search to add clauses, “He or she values parents’, teachers’ and other community members’ opinions” and, “He or she will evaluate wasteful practices annually and allocate those resources toward other needs.” The board ultimately voted to include both additions to the job listing.

The board then approved the announcement of the superintendent search which outlines preferences and requirements in the areas of leadership and management skills, personal characteristics, board-superintendent relations, staff relations, community relations, school finance and areas of expertise.

The Orange County School Board is working with the Virginia School Board Association to screen potential applicants for the position. The deadline for applications is April 8, 2022. The announcement can be found on the schools’ website, www.ocss-va.org.