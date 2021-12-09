Schools offer bonus to staff

By Ike Parrish
Reporter
The Orange County School Board unanimously approved a one-time additional compensation for Orange County Public School employees.
The bonus, which will be distributed on Dec. 10, amounts to $1,500 for full-time employees and $750 for part-time employees, excluding substitute teachers and coaches.
“This just goes to show the value that this board puts on all employees, especially during this year,” said school board chair Sherrie Page.
The bonus is a token of gratitude to the teachers for their hard work and dedication in maintaining the quality of education throughout the pandemic, all the while being short staffed, according to the school board.
“We realize that all of our employees are out there, working hard in unusual circumstances coming up with creative ideas to move the needle forward. And they’re doing it with less staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead.
In fact, it is the short staffing situation that has allowed the school board to find the supplemental distribution. The school board has the available money due to the fact that they have multiple unfilled positions, a problem that is not unique to Orange County.
“There is no county that is fully staffed. I saw it with my own eyes at a conference recently,” Dr. Snead said.
Currently there are eight professional positions and 19 support staff positions vacant in the Orange County school system.
To pay for the bonuses, the board is using the funds budgeted for the vacant positions—more than $1.1 million.
Although, at recent board meetings, some teachers have conveyed that they would like to see more teacher-work days to manage their current workload, which has been exacerbated due to the difficulties of the pandemic, the school board said it recognizes that it must maintain a certain standard of educational caliber.
“[We] can’t give people time because we have to meet the standards of quality. We have to meet the standards of accreditation. We have to be here for our students. Those are non-negotiable through codification and the state,” Dr. Snead said.
The payment will be distributed to employees hired before Oct. 1, 2021, and active as of Dec. 1, 2021.
According to Dr. Snead, the board recognizes that Orange County’s school staff has gone above and beyond to ensure a high-quality educational environment for the students during unusual times.