Schools offer bonus to staff

“There is no county that is fully staffed. I saw it with my own eyes at a conference recently,” Dr. Snead said.

Currently there are eight professional positions and 19 support staff positions vacant in the Orange County school system.

To pay for the bonuses, the board is using the funds budgeted for the vacant positions—more than $1.1 million.

Although, at recent board meetings, some teachers have conveyed that they would like to see more teacher-work days to manage their current workload, which has been exacerbated due to the difficulties of the pandemic, the school board said it recognizes that it must maintain a certain standard of educational caliber.

“[We] can’t give people time because we have to meet the standards of quality. We have to meet the standards of accreditation. We have to be here for our students. Those are non-negotiable through codification and the state,” Dr. Snead said.

The payment will be distributed to employees hired before Oct. 1, 2021, and active as of Dec. 1, 2021.

According to Dr. Snead, the board recognizes that Orange County’s school staff has gone above and beyond to ensure a high-quality educational environment for the students during unusual times.

