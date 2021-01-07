Schools move 100% online until Jan. 19

With nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the first four days of 2021, Orange County Public Schools announced Monday it will shift exclusively to online learning with a possible return to in-class instruction on Jan. 19.

In a post on his superintendent’s blog following Monday’s school board meeting, Dr. Cecil Snead cited the recent surge of cases in the community and the burden on the healthcare system as the reasons behind the decision.

According to Virginia Department of Health data Tuesday morning, Orange County has reported 108 new cases since the start of the new year, bringing its total case count to 1,052.

Dr. Snead said school staff consulted with health department officials to better understand local data before making the decision.

Orange County School Board Chair Sherrie Page said the decision was not made lightly.

“This is not a knee-jerk reaction. Cases are surging in our community. We need to do what’s best for our employees and students. We’ve got to do what we can to keep them safe,” she said Tuesday morning.

Students currently are scheduled to return to in-person instruction Tuesday, Jan. 19, following the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday.