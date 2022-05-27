Schools face dozens of teacher openings

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

Orange County Public Schools is currently facing a substantial staff turnover, with the majority of its more than 80 vacancies posted on the schools’ website being teaching positions.

In addition to Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead’s retirement, OCPS also will need to fill the position of principal for Orange County High School.

“There are several different reasons staff are leaving,” said Director of Human Resources Yvonne Dawson. “Retirement, employment in another school division, relocating, going back to school, better pay, staying home with a newborn and employment closer to home.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is undoubtedly a major contributing factor to an understaffed teacher base.

“We did have resignations during the 2020 and 2021 school year due to COVID-related reasons,” said Dawson. “We saw an uptick in staff leaving during the school year which we hadn’t experienced before.”

During a November 1 school board meeting, teachers outlined factors brought on by the pandemic that have created a stressful work environment, which included covering for colleagues out with COVID and simultaneously managing an in-person curriculum and virtual learning for students out with COVID. Many OCPS teachers were left having to teach all four blocks in the day’s schedule with no room for a planning period. According to some teachers, these stressful factors led to teacher resignations throughout the school year.

One OCPS teacher, who recently resigned, cited the “school board–their policies and resolutions” among reasons for leaving the school system.

The OCPS teacher, who asked to remain unnamed, also said there is “somewhere between 30 to 40 [teachers] in the high school” that will not be returning for the 2022-2023 school year.

The OCPS teacher said some of those leaving will be seeking employment in neighboring school districts, while others have opted to leave education entirely.

“There are already more job openings, more job positions in education than there are teachers,” the teacher said. “So, your educators can be choosy; they can go looking for other positions.”

Another teacher cited the primary reason for leaving OCPS is what she saw as a lack of presence and rapport from central office, stating that “the communication is horrible.”

“[Central office] kind of has their own agenda and it doesn’t necessarily involve working together with the teachers,” said the OCHS educator. “They just tell us what’s going to happen, and this is what we have to do and there’s no input from teachers whatsoever.”

“I really have a hard time respecting their decisions when they’re not in the classroom,” she continued, stating that no one from central office visited her classroom in first semester of the 2021-2022 school year and emails to central office would go unanswered for weeks.

The teacher also cited disciplinary issues among the students and a lack of educational standards once COVID forced a conversion to virtual learning.

“If any child did at least one assignment, we had to pass them for the quarter. Now, one assignment in six weeks is absurd, in my opinion, but we were forced to pass people that had done one assignment,” she said. “I think that we set them up for failure because we passed them with one assignment.”

Another OCHS teacher leaving the Orange County school system said she didn’t feel that OCPS provided an opportunity to grow as an educator and advance her educational program. The teacher also noted COVID’s negative impact on the education environment and a lower salary compared to adjacent districts.

The teacher continued, referencing a general disfavor for the current school board among many OCHS staff.

“Our school board, I feel has been a huge factor in all of us leaving or has given us a bad taste,” she said. “We don’t look forward to what they’re going to tell us next. They’re just tearing our community apart.”

During school board meetings, teachers have spoken out in public comment, voicing their opposition to several decisions made by the board. These decisions include an approved resolution removing the mask mandate at a Jan. 20 meeting and altering the ‘equity in education’ resolution at a March 7 meeting.

More recently, at the board’s May 9 meeting, a handful of teachers addressed the board in fervent opposition of two proposed resolutions written by District 4 school board member Chelsea Quintern. After hearing from many students and teachers, the board approved a ‘divisive content’ resolution and postponed consideration of a ‘sexually explicit materials’ resolution.

While some teachers attended these meetings to speak against each resolution, none expressed support of the approved resolutions and some teachers repeatedly warned the board that OCPS will face an increased loss of educators as a result of its decisions.

Meanwhile, some teachers also have used public comment to express their disapproval of what they feel is apparent conservative political bias, that they believe is underlined in some of the board’s proposed and approved resolutions.

To incentivize employment and retain its current teacher base, OCPS is proposing an 8% salary increase for teachers and increasing the master’s stipend from $2,700 to $3,000, said Dawson.

