Schools extend all-virtual learning; athletics returned Monday

“We are trying to limit congregate settings for captive audiences, so it makes sense for us to temporarily pause in-person instruction, especially since we have a robust 100% virtual presence that we have increasingly improved and developed this year,” Dr. Snead said.

School board chair and District 2 representative Sherrie Page also endorsed the schools’ “robust” online platform, particularly crediting technology director Mark Outten for his efforts to deliver Mi-Fi devices to students and families with limited internet access. She also cited the speed and success of the county’s recent community Wi-Fi hotspot initiative that has brought free, high-speed internet access to more than a dozen public locations throughout the community.

In an earlier blog post, Dr. Snead noted that at the start of the school year, approximately 46% of all students chose the 100% virtual model for the 2020-21 school year with the balance opting for the hybrid model featuring a blend of in-person and online instruction.

“We have striven to maintain the in-person modality for as long as we can sustain such practice; however, the recent convergence of several data sets created a picture that suggests we can no longer safely sustain in-person instruction in a responsible manner that contributes to the greater good,” he said in the Jan. 5 post.