Schools extend all-virtual learning; athletics returned Monday

Orange County Schools will extend virtual-only learning at least through the end of this month but returned to athletic practices and competitions Monday after a two-week break.
A post to the school website Thursday read, “Orange County Public Schools will extend virtual learning to Jan. 29, 2021, with ongoing re-evaluation. This learning modality will continue from Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 29.”
In an update on the Orange County High School website Sunday, activities director Mike Neeley taped a video message announcing the schools’ return to athletics.
In early January, school officials, facing rising COVID-19 cases locally, overburdened hospitals and the challenge of staffing schools amid declining workforce availability, decided to move away from a hybrid mode of learning to exclusively online instruction.
Five days before they initially were scheduled to return (Jan. 19), school officials announced the extension.
“Our goal since we started school in August is to offer a face-to-face presence for our students who elected for such, but the community transmission numbers and burden on the healthcare system undoubtedly contribute to our temporary pause with the face-to-face option,” Orange County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead said.
As of Tuesday morning, Orange County COVID-19 cases for January alone had topped 400 with more than 150 new cases in the last seven days alone.
“We are trying to limit congregate settings for captive audiences, so it makes sense for us to temporarily pause in-person instruction, especially since we have a robust 100% virtual presence that we have increasingly improved and developed this year,” Dr. Snead said.
School board chair and District 2 representative Sherrie Page also endorsed the schools’ “robust” online platform, particularly crediting technology director Mark Outten for his efforts to deliver Mi-Fi devices to students and families with limited internet access. She also cited the speed and success of the county’s recent community Wi-Fi hotspot initiative that has brought free, high-speed internet access to more than a dozen public locations throughout the community.
In an earlier blog post, Dr. Snead noted that at the start of the school year, approximately 46% of all students chose the 100% virtual model for the 2020-21 school year with the balance opting for the hybrid model featuring a blend of in-person and online instruction.
“We have striven to maintain the in-person modality for as long as we can sustain such practice; however, the recent convergence of several data sets created a picture that suggests we can no longer safely sustain in-person instruction in a responsible manner that contributes to the greater good,” he said in the Jan. 5 post.
In an email Tuesday—when school officials had hoped to return to in-person learning, he said school officials are utilizing a two-week window in an effort to remain fluid in their decision-making.
Page said school administrators are constantly reviewing data and in regular contact with health department officials in an effort to return to in-person learning as soon as possible.
“The numbers are constantly changing, but we’ll continue to evaluate and make a decision within several days of the announced return so teachers and families can plan,” she said.
Meanwhile, in his online update Sunday, Neeley acknowledged the surge in local cases and the existing burden on area hospitals, who are admitting only those with the greatest medical needs amid the pandemic.
“We all play a part in allowing this opportunity for our student athletes,” he said. “At home and outside of schools, families have a responsibility to observe COVID-19 guidelines, including restrictions on social gatherings, wearing face coverings, physical distancing and hygiene practices.”
He said parents and student-athletes should remember that the schools’ ability to continue athletics is contingent on, “not only what happens inside our schools, but outside our walls as well.”
With that warning, he announced Orange County High School winter sports practices and competitions would resume Monday, Jan. 18. The Hornets hosted a wrestling match at the field house Monday afternoon.
He said the return to athletics included some modifications to the school’s COVID-19 mitigation plan, including restructured staffing during practice and competitions. Spectators still are not permitted at competitions, but games are broadcast on the NFHS Network.
“As we begin rescheduling missed competitions, we understand some families may have reservations about allowing their student athletes to continue to participate. We encourage families to discuss our guidelines and expectations and make a decision regarding participation,” he acknowledged, noting those who chose not to participate need only notify him and their coaches.
“It is important to remember we are operating in a fluid environment and can change quickly,” Neeley noted. “Circumstances could arise that may affect individuals, teams, competitions or even seasons. We ask for patience and understanding. We are all in this together and ‘We are OC!’”
Dr. Snead said he is appreciative of the opportunities in Orange County to grow the schools’ students as a caring community.
“I know we are all looking for some semblance of what we have termed normal, but we must remain strong and resilient until we get there,” he said. “We want to arrive in that place finding ourselves stronger in our relationships and stronger in our caring for one another.”