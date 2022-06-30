Schools consider public comment limitation

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

At its June 27 work session, the Orange County School Board unanimously approved a change to its policy regarding public participation at school board meetings. The amendment limits public comment to three hours, at the discretion of the board chair.

The board’s discussion on the matter was prompted by District 5

School Board vice chair Jim Hopkins’ suggested change to the board’s public comment policy–to add a sentence that read, “When a group of citizens desires to speak on the same topic, the chair may exercise discretion to limit the public hearing to 30 minutes on a first-signed-up, first-speak basis.”

After some discussion, the board ultimately voted to alter the suggestion to instead add a clause proposed by District 4 School Board member Chelsea Quintern reading, “When public comment is offered, the chair may exercise discretion to limit the public hearing time to three hours on a first-sign-up, first-speak basis. All sign-ups must be submitted by 3 p.m. the day of the meeting.”

Previously, members of the public had the opportunity to sign up for public comment on a sign-up sheet right before the meeting’s 7 p.m. start time (when public comment was advertised on the agenda).

Hopkins’ proposed alteration to the board’s public comment policy came on the heels of two particularly long public comment sessions at the board’s previous two meetings.

“We don’t always know before the meeting how many speakers are going to be talking. I just want to get some control of the meeting so that we’re not having five-hour meetings on a regular basis,” Hopkins said. “By law, we’re not required to have these public comments, but I don’t think that’s the way to go. I think that everybody deserves a chance to speak but I don’t think the length of time should be totally unlimited. This just gives some guidance to the chair.”

Hopkins reiterated that his suggestion was to give the school board chair the option of limiting public comment and the change would not necessarily limit public comment to 30 minutes at every regular meeting.

“I would agree. I believe that we do need to have better control over public comments; just making sure it’s fair across the board,” Quintern replied. “And also not to create a filibuster, holding us here until whenever. I believe our last public comment session, the longest one shall I say, was under three hours, so I would like to move to amend the statement.”

Quintern then suggested that the 30-minute public comment limitation, at the chair’s discretion, be extended to 3 hours, based off one of the board’s longest public comment periods at its May 9 meeting, when more than 30 individuals addressed the school board concerning two controversial resolutions drafted by Quintern.

District 3 School Board member Mike Jones spoke in opposition of Hopkins’ proposed time limit.

“I knew when I signed up what I signed up for and so if I have to sit here and listen, I’m going to sit and listen,” said Jones. “I would expand the amount of available time for public comment.”

“Well, it seems like what I hear is we’re just talking about the amount of time,” Hopkins responded. “I put what I thought was fair but I’m willing to go with whatever the board wants to go with.”

District 2 School Board chair Sherrie Page then spoke in agreement with Jones.

“This weekend I had several people say to me–you’re an elected official and there shouldn’t be any time restraints on the public who elected you as to when they want to speak,” said Page.

After the board’s discussion, Quintern made a motion–limiting public comment to three hours, at the discretion of the board chair, and adding a 3 p.m. sign-up deadline on school board meeting days when public comment is advertised. The motion was seconded by District 1 School Board member Melissa Anderson and unanimously approved.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.