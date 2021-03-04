Schools consider increasing in-person instruction at OCHS

Monday afternoon, Orange County Schools took the next step toward increasing the number of days students experience in-person instruction.
Decreasing COVID-19 case counts and rising vaccination numbers have sparked new conversations about the schools’ hybrid instruction model, according to school superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Dr. Snead suggested the schools were ready to take another step toward returning students to classrooms.
The biggest challenges are expected to be transportation and staffing.
When Orange County Schools opened the current school year, 56% of students chose the hybrid model of online and in-person instruction, with the balance opting for an exclusively virtual experience. At the elementary level, 67% opted for the hybrid model, while the figure among secondary students varied from 35 to 56%.
Current daily new COVID-19 case counts and rolling averages are similar to those from early November, Dr. Snead reported. Those declining figures also are occurring as local vaccination figures are on the rise.
In a survey issued to school staff Friday, 345 (of 730) responded, with 282 of those reporting they’d received at least one shot of the vaccine, with 246 fully vaccinated.
“Those are good numbers,” Dr. Snead told the board.
Since the start of school, 225 staff members have been affected by COVID-19—either through contact tracing or diagnosis, he reported. Additionally, 15 staff have been granted special circumstances amid the pandemic. Of those on the schools’ approved substitute list, 145 have opted out this year, with only 44 available.
In the current hybrid model, pre-K through eighth-grade students attend in-person instruction two days per week on an A/B schedule. Other days their instruction is virtual. At the high school, students attend in-person instruction only one day per week, with the balance of their lessons learned online.
To accommodate those challenges and comply with recommended health and safety guidelines (as well as a shortage of bus drivers), the schools implemented a tiered busing schedule that delivers high school students at 7:10 a.m. with instruction beginning at 7:25 a.m. Students in the lower grades arrive at 9 a.m. with instruction beginning soon after.
Because of the hybrid learning model and all-virtual option, Dr. Snead said current bus ridership is approximately 1,000, where it would normally be 3,000.
In evaluating the available data, he suggested the schools were ready to take the next steps toward more in-person instruction, beginning with a survey of high school students regarding attending classes at the school two days per week instead of one.
“We need to see how far the system can bend before it breaks, because we don’t want it to break,” he said. “Hopefully, this will make the students feel like they’re having a more legitimate high school experience.”
District 4 board member Bette Winter asked why only the high school was under consideration for more in-person learning?
Dr. Snead said he and his staff have considered increasing in-person instruction at the lower grade levels, but said transportation is a key factor. He suggested the administration was taking a “methodical” approach to increasing in-person instruction.
“We don’t want to over-promise, then under-deliver,” board chair and District 2 representative Sherrie Page added.
District 3 board member Mike Jones said he was encouraged by the high percentage of Virginia residents, Orange County residents and school staff who had been vaccinated.
“But my take-away here is we have a teacher shortage and that continues to plague us,” he said.
“Yes. We have a staffing shortage across the board and we don’t want to break the system,” Dr. Snead responded.
In an effort to stimulate the return to five-day-per-week, in-class instruction, District 5 board member Jim Hopkins made a motion to support six-feet social distancing recommendations “when feasible” but three-feet distances when not. He cited recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and an Ohio school study suggesting infection rates between students that infection rates between students that socially distanced at three feet weren’t substantially different than those who observed the six-foot recommendation.
Orange County Schools were granted a waiver (from the Virginia Department of Health and the school’s risk management insurer) at the start of the school year to observe a minimum three-foot distance for children on school buses.
Dr. Snead said school administrators know they can add more students to in-person instruction at the high school and still observe the six-foot recommendation. That would be more challenging in the elementary schools, he added. And, changes at the elementary level would affect all the schools, particularly with transportation considerations.
Jones wondered if Orange County couldn’t consider a model similar to Fauquier County, which recently announced it would return students to in-person instruction four days per week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with a break for cleaning on Wednesdays).
Dr. Snead said the school could try things, but when the system breaks, it would have to revert to the models known to work. “This is managing the data,” he said.
“The General Assembly says in five months we have to have five-day instruction,” Hopkins continued. “We need to get there in some way. My motion is a push in that direction.”
“There are a lot of pieces to this puzzle and I’m proud of the people here who are looking for those pieces that make the puzzle work,” Page added.