Schools consider increasing in-person instruction at OCHS

Orange County Schools were granted a waiver (from the Virginia Department of Health and the school’s risk management insurer) at the start of the school year to observe a minimum three-foot distance for children on school buses.

Dr. Snead said school administrators know they can add more students to in-person instruction at the high school and still observe the six-foot recommendation. That would be more challenging in the elementary schools, he added. And, changes at the elementary level would affect all the schools, particularly with transportation considerations.

Jones wondered if Orange County couldn’t consider a model similar to Fauquier County, which recently announced it would return students to in-person instruction four days per week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with a break for cleaning on Wednesdays).

Dr. Snead said the school could try things, but when the system breaks, it would have to revert to the models known to work. “This is managing the data,” he said.

“The General Assembly says in five months we have to have five-day instruction,” Hopkins continued. “We need to get there in some way. My motion is a push in that direction.”