Schools consider declining on-time graduation rate

“We also saw an increase of one percentage point of our dropout rate from the previous year in 2020,” Berry added.

The dropout rate, which increased from 1.2% to 2.2%, is still better than the state average of 4.27%.

Principal Wendell Green highlighted some of the effects the COVID 19 pandemic had on the students during the previous school year, which are reflected by the OTG statistics.

“Some were suffering from mental health issues. Some had to work or babysit their siblings, and school was not their priority. They had other things they had to do to take care of their family. Some had a difficult time adjusting to the hybrid instructional model,” said Principal Green.

These effects resulted in many students having to downgrade from an advanced diploma to a regular diploma in order to graduate on time. The number of students graduating with an advanced diploma decreased from 199 in 2020 to 147 in 2021. An advanced diploma requires 26 credits, while a standard diploma requires 22.