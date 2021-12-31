Schools consider declining on-time graduation rate

By Ike Parrish
Reporter
Due to school closings and changes in the teaching structure brought on by the pandemic, Orange County High School saw a slightly lower on-time graduation rate in 2021 than in previous years as well as a significant decrease in students graduating with an advanced diploma.
On-time graduation (OTG) rate refers to the percentage of students graduating within four years of entering ninth grade. OTG accounts for students graduating with an advanced studies diploma, standard diploma, modified standard diploma and special diploma. A GED or a certificate of completion does not count toward OTG.
The OTG rate has been on an upward trend in the years leading up to 2021, with a 95% OTG rate in 2020; the highest in the past six years.
In May, the rate of students graduating from OCHS within four years dropped to 90.6%; well below the 94% average from the previous five years. The overall graduation rate in Virginia was 93.8% in 2020 and averaged 91.6% in the previous four years.
The decrease in on-time graduation dropped OCHS in the state rankings from 23rd to 56th out of 132 schools.
“Certainly, our environment of teaching last year had an effect on our graduation rate,” said Assistant Superintendent Bill Berry.
“We also saw an increase of one percentage point of our dropout rate from the previous year in 2020,” Berry added.
The dropout rate, which increased from 1.2% to 2.2%, is still better than the state average of 4.27%.
Principal Wendell Green highlighted some of the effects the COVID 19 pandemic had on the students during the previous school year, which are reflected by the OTG statistics.
“Some were suffering from mental health issues. Some had to work or babysit their siblings, and school was not their priority. They had other things they had to do to take care of their family. Some had a difficult time adjusting to the hybrid instructional model,” said Principal Green.
These effects resulted in many students having to downgrade from an advanced diploma to a regular diploma in order to graduate on time. The number of students graduating with an advanced diploma decreased from 199 in 2020 to 147 in 2021. An advanced diploma requires 26 credits, while a standard diploma requires 22.
“As a result, administratively, we had to do all we could to meet the needs of our students,” said Principal Green. “Additional support strategies were implemented on an ongoing basis throughout the school year.”
These strategies include school administrators and school counselors meeting regularly to discuss students at risk of not graduating on time, counselors contacting students and their parents at the end of the semester to inform them of requirements needed to graduate on time, the option for students to receive after-school tutoring from teachers, extended open hours for the library, home visits from school counselors for students with academic concerns and a 35-minute daily remediation period for students to receive additional support in all classes.
Additionally, virtual support was and continues to be available to the students via the Canvas app and OCPS app. Students can access their assignments and schedule tutorial sessions through the online support platform. Grades can be monitored through student and parent portal and in-person or virtual parent/teacher conferences can be scheduled.
In addition to affecting OTG, the pandemic also has given rise to the number of homeschooled students in Orange County, Berry reported.
“Up to 500 students are now homeschooled according to our latest information for this school year,” said Berry. “That’s up from 484 last year and 350 two years ago, so we’re up 150 students compared to two years ago.”