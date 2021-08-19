Schools close after opening Wednesday

“We’re owning our mistakes,” Orange County School Board chair Sherrie Page said Friday. “Things weren’t as tight as they should have been but the administration is working to fix that.”

She also acknowledged a number of students were placed on the wrong bus and other delays in loading created a “snowball” effect.

Aside from the transportation challenges, Page said students returning to school were “remarkable.”

“You could tell they wanted to be back at school,” she said of the first day last Wednesday. “They need to be in school and safe. They need to be there to learn, but for the social aspect of it as well.”

Dr. Snead described the energy in the schools last Wednesday as “fantastic.”

“I visited all of the schools on the first day. I started at the high school and worked my way around the county. The students were friendly and appeared ready for their day. I helped a few freshmen find their class. The teachers were ready and expressed appreciation to see their students. This sentiment was the norm at all the schools in Orange County,” he said.

“We are blessed to be able to restart our in-person learning for our students to provide them some semblance of community and normalcy this year. There are so many supportive families and community members who contribute to the greater good that enable us to move past the challenges we face. Our staff works hard with love in their heart for our children. I live it intimately with them every single day. If something doesn’t go as planned, they and I hurt deeply but we all come back stronger for our children. We have much for which to be thankful; and we will continue to give our best for our students.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.