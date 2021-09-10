Schools clarify contact tracing procedure

By Jeff Poole
Editor
Of the more than 460 new COVID-19 cases in Orange County in the last four weeks, approximately 75 of those were reported in Orange County Public Schools.
School officials confirmed that individuals (students or staff) had tested positive in each of the county’s nine schools.
Meanwhile, the inability to identify specifically who has tested positive, who hasn’t, and therefore who is considered a close contact and must quarantine and who doesn’t seems to have caused confusion and frustration among parents.
While superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead and school administrators updated the Orange County School Board last week on COVID-19 mitigation and protocols, they continued to get a steady stream of questions from parents and families seeking transparency and clarity.
In an interview shortly before the state-mandated four-day holiday weekend, Dr. Snead, school human resources director Yvonne Dawson and special education director Susan Aylor explained school policies and attempted to ameliorate the frustration.
“It’s not black and white,” Dr. Snead began. “We’re just trying to manage information as we become aware and keep our operations moving forward.”
“No two cases are the same,” Aylor added. “People look and assume certain situations go together and you can’t make that assumption.”
Among the 17 bullet points in the 2021-22 return to school safety protocol is one of the sticking points for many parents: “OCPS will continue to work with the Virginia Department of Health to contact trace when cases of COVID-19 are identified.”
What that looks like, in reality, varies on a case-by-case basis, Dawson said.
Most of the schools’ positive virus cases have been self-reported, she said. In some circumstances, a staff member may see symptoms in a student and send them to the school nurse to be evaluated.
“If the child is sent home, the nurse recommends the family seek guidance from their health care provider,” Dawson said.
“We don’t mandate anyone get a COVID test,” Aylor added.
Nor do the schools administer COVID tests.
“We don’t give medical advice,” Dawson continued. “We’re giving guidance based on the information we have and directing them back to their health care provider.”
Once a parent or staff members reports a positive COVID-19 test result, school officials begin the contact tracing process—which can be complex and confusing based on a myriad of factors.
“I think the public may be getting confused about when contact tracing begins,” Dr. Snead said.
Additionally, Dawson said when the pandemic began, contact tracing largely was handled by health department staff. As it’s expanded, the health department doesn’t have the personnel to keep up, and rely heavily on the school divisions for help.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, a person with COVID-19 is considered to be contagious starting from two days before they became sick (or two days before test specimen collection if they never had symptoms) until they meet the criteria to discontinue isolation.
Dawson said that 48-hour window is critical contact tracing—a process that, at the school level, involves the principal, assistant principal and school nurse, who alert Dawson and Aylor at the central office.
“When did the symptoms start? That drives the quarantine period,” Dawson said. “If they don’t have symptoms, we use their [positive] test date.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note an infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours before the person has any symptoms or tests positive.
“We want to make sure we’re providing the safest environment for our students and staff,” Dawson said. “We go through contact tracing and pull out those who were closest to the individual and send them home.
“In getting people out, we want to err on the side of caution,” she added.
During the contact tracing investigation, school staff looks at when the individual was last in the building and who they would have contact with.
“We look at their class schedules and ask for seating charts,” Dawson said. “What is the distance between desks and learning spaces? Were they masked? We even go out and measure the space between desks. Is the student a bus rider? Are they an athlete?”
Any student deemed a close contact to someone who tested positive is notified individually by school administrators.
Once that happens, a notification goes out to all parents and the information is posted on the school’s website or posted to the school’s social media feed.
Dawson acknowledged school administrators were trying to get better about each school being more consistent in how and where that information is posted.
As the contact tracing investigation continues, some of those individuals initially sent home may be able to return to school if the evidence determines they were not a close contact or adversely exposed.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, in K-12 education settings, a student who is within three to six feet of an infected student is not considered a close contact as long as both the infected student and the exposed student correctly and consistently wore well-fitting masks the entire time.
“If we can get a student back in the building, that’s where we want them,” Dawson said.
“It’s not a subjective decision, it’s an objective one,” Dr. Snead added. “If the facts of contact tracing support quarantine, the student has to quarantine.”
For close contacts in a K-12 setting, VDH suggests no quarantine is necessary if both children are masked and greater than three feet apart. Additionally, fully vaccinated close contacts do not need to quarantine following an exposure as long as they have no symptoms, though they should continue to wear masks in indoor settings.
Students should quarantine if they were within three feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes—regardless of masks; within six feet of one another for more than 15 minutes if one child is masked and the other is not; or if both children are unmasked and within six feet of one another for more than 15 minutes.
Snead, Aylor and Dawson agreed that the situation becomes more challenging and complex because privacy laws protect the identity of those who test positive, leading to speculation and assumptions.
“We can’t compromise one person’s rights for another’s,” Dr. Snead said.
Dawson encouraged parents who had questions or concerns to contact school administrators for more information.
“It’s better to have that conversation,” she said. “We may not agree, but they’ll be getting that information from us and not social media.”
For more information on COVID-19, vaccinations, guidelines and mitigation procedures, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.