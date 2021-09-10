Schools clarify contact tracing procedure

During the contact tracing investigation, school staff looks at when the individual was last in the building and who they would have contact with.

“We look at their class schedules and ask for seating charts,” Dawson said. “What is the distance between desks and learning spaces? Were they masked? We even go out and measure the space between desks. Is the student a bus rider? Are they an athlete?”

Any student deemed a close contact to someone who tested positive is notified individually by school administrators.

Once that happens, a notification goes out to all parents and the information is posted on the school’s website or posted to the school’s social media feed.

Dawson acknowledged school administrators were trying to get better about each school being more consistent in how and where that information is posted.

As the contact tracing investigation continues, some of those individuals initially sent home may be able to return to school if the evidence determines they were not a close contact or adversely exposed.